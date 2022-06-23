We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Extreme Cookie Cone Chocolate Ice Cream 4X110ml

1.8(8)
Extreme Cookie Cone Chocolate Ice Cream 4X110ml
£ 4.00
£0.91/100ml

Each cone** contains (71 g / 110 ml)

Energy
940kJ
225kcal
22%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1325 kJ

Product Description

  • Cookie cone with chocolate flavoured biscuit pieces (21%) with a chocolate flavoured coating, filled with milk chocolate ice cream and chocolate sauce (8%) and decorated with chocolate chip cookie pieces (2.5%) and milk chocolate curls (2.5%).
  • Find out more at ra.org.
  • Good Food, Good Life®
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • Used under licence by Froneri International Ltd. Nestlé ®
  • Registered Trade Mark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Vevey, Switzerland.
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Flour, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Butter (from Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder^1 (3%), Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Butter^1, Sunflower Oil, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass^1, Cocoa Powder^1, Salted Butter (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Lactose (from Milk), Whole Egg Powder, Sugar Cane Syrup, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavourings, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Natural Vanilla Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, 1^Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Store Below -18ºC. Keep Frozen.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Lid. Recycle Sleeve. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,

Return to

  Contact us
  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,
  • Baldonnell,
  • Business Park
  • Baldonnell,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • Complaints www.froneri.uk.com

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving** (71 g / 110 ml)%RI*
Energy1325 kJ940 kJ
-316 kcal225 kcal11%
Fat15 g11 g16%
of which saturates10 g7,3 g37%
Carbohydrate40 g28 g11%
of which sugars24 g17 g19%
Fibre2,0 g1,4 g-
Protein3,4 g2,4 g5%
Salt0,31 g0,22 g4%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
**One cone (110 ml/ 71 g)---
Pack contains 4 servings---
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages---
8 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

the cone tasted like dog biscuit!

1 stars

the cone tasted like dog biscuit!

Don't like cone

2 stars

Ice cream was OK, but cone was horrible

Don't like cone

2 stars

Ice cream was OK, but cone was horrible

Love!

5 stars

best extreme yet... love it

It’s a no from me..cone is way too thick.

1 stars

Not nice and alll. Cone is way too thick and cheap biscuity tasting. The ice cream inside is not even nice, it tastes very cheap and synthetic. Much prefer a Cornetto, and much cheaper too.

ice-cream good, cone too thick and spoils it.

1 stars

ice cream was very very good, cone was like eating a very hard an thick digestive biscuit, unfortunately this kills the benefit of the ice-cream. i wont be buying again. .

Disappointing

1 stars

Very disappointing. Too much cone and not enough ice cream. Cone was very thick with a shortbread like taste. Won't be buying this one again. Sorry.

Disappointed. Really not what I was expecting. The

1 stars

Disappointed. Really not what I was expecting. These cones used to be really moorish definitely wont be buying these again. Theres a saying " if it ain't broke dont fix it" why did you change them? Probably to justify a price rise!!!!!!

