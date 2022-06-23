Extreme Cookie Cone Chocolate Ice Cream 4X110ml

the cone tasted like dog biscuit!
Don't like cone
Ice cream was OK, but cone was horrible
Love!
best extreme yet... love it
It’s a no from me..cone is way too thick.
Not nice and alll. Cone is way too thick and cheap biscuity tasting. The ice cream inside is not even nice, it tastes very cheap and synthetic. Much prefer a Cornetto, and much cheaper too.
ice-cream good, cone too thick and spoils it.
ice cream was very very good, cone was like eating a very hard an thick digestive biscuit, unfortunately this kills the benefit of the ice-cream. i wont be buying again. .
Disappointing
Very disappointing. Too much cone and not enough ice cream. Cone was very thick with a shortbread like taste. Won't be buying this one again. Sorry.
Disappointed. Really not what I was expecting. These cones used to be really moorish definitely wont be buying these again. Theres a saying " if it ain't broke dont fix it" why did you change them? Probably to justify a price rise!!!!!!