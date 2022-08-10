We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Echo Falls Sparkling Passion Fruit & Sicilian Lemon 750Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Echo Falls Sparkling Passion Fruit & Sicilian Lemon 750Ml

Low Everyday Price

£5.50
£5.50/75cl

Low Everyday Price

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sparkling Alcoholic Mixed Beverage.
  • A fruity fusion of sweet passion fruit and hints of delicate lemon with a touch of fizz make our Echo Falls Sparkling Passion Fruit & Sicilian Lemon. Whether out with your friends or enjoying over ice at a BBQ, our sparkling drink is the ideal accompaniment to the moments you love.
  • Carbon Trust
  • Carbon Neutral
  • Learn more at accoladewines.com/carbon
  • 66 Calories Per Glass
  • Fruit Fusion
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A fruity fusion of sweet passion fruit and hints of delicate lemon with a touch of fizz

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

4.1

ABV

5.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Storage

Best consumed within 3 days of opening.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Name and address

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • Accolade Wines Europe Trading Ltd.,
  • 1st-2nd Floors,

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:per 125ml glass:
Energy222kJ/53kcal278kJ/66kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Absolutely delicious!!

5 stars

A ECHO FALLS Customer

Bought this to try and have to say it is absolutely delicious!! So refreshing, will definitely be enjoying this with the girls again!

