Yo! Salmon & Avocado Poke 318G

Very tasty!!
Cooked Rice (Water, Rice, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Cane Molasses), Salmon (Fish) (13%), Avocado (8%), Edamame Beans (Soya), Water, Pickled Red Cabbage (Red Cabbage, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Salt), Crispy Onions (Onions, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Salt), Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Toasted Sesame Seed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Onion Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Apple Juice Concentrate, Ginger Purée, Alcohol, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Lime Juice Concentrate, Garlic Powder, White Pepper
Keep refrigerated below 5ºC. Eat within use by date.
Produced in the UK
Lid. Recycle Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
318g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|per pack:
|Energy
|641kJ / 152kcal
|2038kJ / 483kcal
|Fat
|4.6g
|14.6g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|20.9g
|66.3g
|of which sugars
|4.7g
|14.9g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|8.3g
|Protein
|5.6g
|17.8g
|Salt
|1.2g
|3.9g
CAUTION Although care has been taken to remove bones, small pieces may remain.
