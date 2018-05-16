Product Description
- Zip 3Kg Eco-Friendly Charcoal Briquettes
- We make our zip Eco- Friendly Charcoal by carefully combing seed and crop husks which are sustainably sourced. Each year the crop is harvested, excess waste plant material is compressed and heated to form our fast lighting long burning charcoal briquettes. This means no trees are felled and no protected forests destroyed.
- H12cm x W22cm x D47cm
- 100% Natural & Made from sustainable seed and crop husks
- 3+ hours cooking time
- Ready to cook in 30 minutes
- Pack size: 3KG
Information
Warnings
- SAFETY TIPS
- - Never use gasoline to light the briquettes.
- - Do not add lighter fluid directly to burning or hot briquettes.
- - Keep out of reach of children and pets.
- - Never BBQ indoors. Never leave a barbecue unattended.
- - After cooking, make sure ashes are completely cool before discarding.
- - Store briquettes in a dry location away from sources of heat
Net Contents
3kg
Safety information
