Naked Tropical Zing Smoothie 300Ml
Each 150ml serving contains:
- Energy
- 285kJ
-
- 68kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 15g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
low
low
medium
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 190kJ
Product Description
- Pineapple, Passion Fruit, Kiwi and Lime Juice Drink Partially from Concentrate with Vitamin C
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- - 300ml bottle of Naked Tropical Zing Smoothie
- - A delicious fruity blend of pineapple, passion fruit, kiwi and lime
- - This smoothie with a citrus twist will put a zing in your step every morning
- - Naked Tropical Zing is a source of vitamin C which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- - Keep Naked Zing Smoothies refrigerated, shake well before serving and consume within 5 days of opening
- - This bottle contains 2 servings
- - All of our bottles are made from 100% recycled plastic and can be widely recycled
- At Naked, we are dedicated to creating the best tasting smoothies around. We want to crush even more good stuff into each of our signature blends. We're proud of every single ingredient that we source - yes, even you parsley! Discover the full range of Naked juices and smoothies for delicious refreshment at any time of the day.
- This Product Has Been Pasteurized
- With a Twist of Lime
- A shedload of fruit - Apple, Pineapple, Passion Fruit, Kiwi, Banana & Lime
- Source of Vitamin C
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
Apple Juice From Concentrate (41%), Apple Puree (25%), Banana Puree, Water, Pineapple Juice (2%), Kiwi Puree (1.5%), Lime Juice (1%), Passion Fruit Juice (0.3%), Extracts (Spirulina (0.1%), Apple), Natural Flavourings, Vitamin C
Storage
Best before: See cap or bottlePerishable Keep Refrigerated Consume within 5 days after opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well!
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Return to
- Talk Fruity to Us
- www.nakedjuice.co.uk
- You can give us a call.
- UK: 0800 7833 851
- Or you can write to us:
- Naked Juice,
- PO Box 9855,
- Leicester,
- LE41 9GF.
- PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
- Dublin 18,
- D18 Y3Y9.
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|150ml
|(%*)
|Energy
|190kJ
|285kJ
|-
|(45kcal)
|(68kcal)
|(3%*)
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|(0%*)
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|(0%*)
|Carbohydrate
|11g
|16g
|of which sugars**
|9.7g
|15g
|(16%*)
|Fibre
|0.3g
|5g
|Protein
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|(0%*)
|Vitamin C
|22mg (28%*)
|33mg
|(41%*)
|This pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|-
