Fru Crew Sneaky Strawberry Oat Bars 5X20g

Per serving (20g)
- Energy
- 325kJ
-
- 78kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.7g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.5g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1,626kJ/388kcal
Product Description
- Sneaky Strawberry Scoffs Bars in Super Speed
- Fact: Strawberries are the only fruit that wear their seeds on the outside.
- Fru Crew bars are made by the Get Fruity team. They are dedicated to making fruit fun for kids and supporting healthy snack choices through natural, clean ingredients.
- We've taken juicy strawberry pieces and mixed them with fruit juice concentrate and wholegrain oats to create juicy fruit & oat bars.
- A slurpy strawberry bar packed full of tasty fruit and oats to make your snack time super-duper strawberry strength
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C004309, www.fsc.org
- Crossed Grain Symbol - Oats CUK-M-250, CUK-G-155
- Free from top 14 allergens
- No refined sugars added
- Wholegrain oats
- Full of fruit & fibre
- High fibre
- No palm oil
- Real fruit
- 5 juicy, fruity oat bars
- Perfect for lunchboxes
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Gluten Free Oats (50%), Raisins (19%), Rice Bran Oil, Chicory Fibre Liquid, Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Red Grape Juice Concentrate, Strawberry Powder (Freeze Dried), Strawberries (Strawberries, Apple Juice Concentrate), Natural Strawberry Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Oats
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Produce of
Made in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Get Fruity Foods Ltd,
- 5 Victoria Business Park,
- Roche,
- Cornwall,
- UK,
- PL26 8LX.
Return to
- Get Fruity Foods Ltd,
- 5 Victoria Business Park,
- Roche,
- Cornwall,
- UK,
- PL26 8LX.
- Send us an email at hello@getfruitybar.co.uk
- www.getfruitybar.co.uk
Net Contents
5 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1,626kJ/388kcal
|Fat
|14.0g
|of which saturates
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|53.0g
|of which sugars
|22.0g
|Fibre
|12.1g
|Protein
|7.2g
|Salt
|0.05g
