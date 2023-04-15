Magic Mixies Tap And Reveal Cauldron Twin Pack

"Magicus Mixus!" Get ready to make real magic and discover the world of Magic Mixies Mixlings, a cute new breed of Magic Mixies for you to conjure up! Complete the magical unboxing to discover which 2 Mixlings you have created with the Tap & Reveal Cauldron. Start making magic by lifting off the Cauldron's lid to find your magic wands. Rub the Cauldron's magic gem to reveal what type of Mixlings you'll magically find inside - will they be Common, Rare or Ultra-Rare? Now tap your magic Wand to the rim of the Cauldron and say the magic words 'Magicus Mixus' and...wow! 2 Mixlings have magically appeared in the Cauldron! Each Mixling has special magical powers that are activated with the included magnetic, glow in the dark or pippette wand. Will you find an Enchanter, who charms you with their enchanting eyes, a Flier who reveals their beautiful wings when you place your wand near their gem, a Morphling who can change their shape, a Vanisher who disappears before your eyes or a Spellster who lights up the night as they make themselves bright! Mischievous and magical, Mixlings are so much fun as you cast spells and unlock different ways they play. Share the magic with your friends and family by repeating the magic Cauldron reveal again and again! And at the end of the day you can use the magic Cauldron to store your Mixling and other trinkets. With over 40 little magic toy Mixlings to create and collect throughout Series 1, there are so many magical moments to discover with Mixlings!

Lower age limit

5 Years