Product Description
- YAPPY CHRISTMAS POOCH TIN WITH TREATS
- A great gift for pet owners this Christmas
- Keep your furry friend's food and treats in this high-quality tin. Comes complete with handy scoop and bone-shaped dog biscuit treats. Tin comes in fun doggy print with sausage dogs, beagles, poodles and more. The perfect gift for dog Mum's and Dad's this Christmas.
- "Set includes: Storage Tin and scoop "
- Set includes: 40g Bone shaped dog biscuits
Information
Warnings
- " Warning: Remove and dispose of the small sachet from inside the bag before feeding the treats to your dog.
- Feeding Instructions: Complementary dog biscuits for adult dogs. Small dogs, feed up to 5 biscuits per day. Medium and large dogs, feed up to 10 biscuits per day. The quantities shown above should be used as a guideline. Please reduce main meal accordingly. Fresh drinking water should always be available.
- Care Instructions: Wipe tin with clean soapy cloth and dry thoroughly before use. Do not soak tin in water.
- Storage Conditions: Store in cool dry conditions. Once opened, store biscuits in the tin to maintain freshness and use within 14 days."
Return to
- Kimm & Miller (UK) Ltd, Unit E, Bedford Business Centre, Bedford MK42 9TW
Safety information
