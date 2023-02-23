We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

My First Peter Rabbit

No ratings yetWrite a review
My First Peter Rabbit

This product is available for delivery or collection between 24/03/23 and 04/04/23.

£16.00
£16.00/each

This product is available for delivery or collection between 24/03/23 and 04/04/23.

Product Description

  • My First Peter Rabbit
  • Peter Rabbit Design Soft Plush Toy
  • Made from Soft Premium fabrics
  • Embroidered detailing, Suitable from Birth
  • Little ones will adore the beautiful My First Peter Rabbit Soft Toy and Comfort Blanket gifts from Rainbow Designs Once Upon a Time nursery collection. From the classic Beatrix Potter storybooks, these beautiful timeless gifts, that are suitable from birth, make the perfect first ‘best friends’ for baby to enjoy play time, story time and nap time with. Created from the softest fabrics, the My First Peter Rabbit Soft Toy wears his traditional blue jacket with a cute embroidered radish motif and has the Peter Rabbit illustration on his foot.
  • Little ones will adore the beautiful My First Peter Rabbit Soft Toy and Comfort Blanket gifts from Rainbow Designs Once Upon a Time nursery collection. From the classic Beatrix Potter storybooks, these beautiful timeless gifts, that are suitable from birth, make the perfect first ‘best friends’ for baby to enjoy play time, story time and nap time with. Created from the softest fabrics, the My First Peter Rabbit Soft Toy wears his traditional blue jacket with a cute embroidered radish motif and has the Peter Rabbit illustration on his foot.
  • Hand washable and suitable from birth
  • A much-loved Peter Rabbit soft toy from the classic storybooks by Beatrix Potter
  • The perfect first friend for playtime, story time and nap time
  • Created from the softest fabrics to be as gentle as possible against baby’s skin

Information

Warnings

  • None

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled Card. Card - Widely Recycled Label - loose. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Unit 200 Fareham Reach
  • 166 Fareham Road
  • GOSPORT
  • PO13 0FW

Importer address

  • Unit 200 Fareham Reach
  • 166 Fareham Road
  • GOSPORT
  • PO13 0FW

Distributor address

  • Unit 200 Fareham Reach
  • 166 Fareham Road
  • GOSPORT
  • PO13 0FW

Return to

  • Unit 200 Fareham Reach
  • 166 Fareham Road
  • GOSPORT
  • PO13 0FW

Lower age limit

0 Months

Upper age limit

0 Months

Safety information

None

View all Gifts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here