My First Peter Rabbit
Product Description
- My First Peter Rabbit
- Peter Rabbit Design Soft Plush Toy
- Made from Soft Premium fabrics
- Embroidered detailing, Suitable from Birth
- Little ones will adore the beautiful My First Peter Rabbit Soft Toy and Comfort Blanket gifts from Rainbow Designs Once Upon a Time nursery collection. From the classic Beatrix Potter storybooks, these beautiful timeless gifts, that are suitable from birth, make the perfect first ‘best friends’ for baby to enjoy play time, story time and nap time with. Created from the softest fabrics, the My First Peter Rabbit Soft Toy wears his traditional blue jacket with a cute embroidered radish motif and has the Peter Rabbit illustration on his foot.
- Hand washable and suitable from birth
- A much-loved Peter Rabbit soft toy from the classic storybooks by Beatrix Potter
- The perfect first friend for playtime, story time and nap time
- Created from the softest fabrics to be as gentle as possible against baby’s skin
Information
Warnings
- None
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled Card. Card - Widely Recycled Label - loose. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Unit 200 Fareham Reach
- 166 Fareham Road
- GOSPORT
- PO13 0FW
Importer address
- Unit 200 Fareham Reach
- 166 Fareham Road
- GOSPORT
- PO13 0FW
Distributor address
- Unit 200 Fareham Reach
- 166 Fareham Road
- GOSPORT
- PO13 0FW
Return to
- Unit 200 Fareham Reach
- 166 Fareham Road
- GOSPORT
- PO13 0FW
Lower age limit
0 Months
Upper age limit
0 Months
Safety information
None
