Tesco Finest Duck Breast Portions Hoisin Raspberry Sauce 320G

Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Duck (78%), Raspberry Hoisin Sauce [Water, Sugar, Plum Juice from Concentrate, Rice Vinegar, Soya Bean, Salt, Beetroot Powder, Cornflour, Raspberry Juice from Concentrate, Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Fennel Seed, Star Anise, Cinnamon, Ginger, Allspice, Clove, Colour (Paprika Extract), Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Flour]
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Storage
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.