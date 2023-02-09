We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Finest Duck Breast Portions Hoisin Raspberry Sauce 320G

3.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Finest Duck Breast Portions Hoisin Raspberry Sauce 320G

Finest Dinner for Two - Main. This product is available for delivery or collection from 10/02/2023 to 14/02/2023

£6.00
£18.75/kg

Finest Dinner for Two - Main. This product is available for delivery or collection from 10/02/2023 to 14/02/2023

1/2 of a pack

Energy
904kJ
216kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
11.1g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.1g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.4g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.77g

medium

13%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • 2 Skin-on duck breast portions with a sachet of raspberry hoisin sauce.
  • 2 British Duck breast portions reared on approved farms which are perfectly complemented with an indulgent raspberry hoisin sauce.
  • 2 British Duck breast portions finished with a glossy raspberry hoisin sauce.
  • Pack size: 320G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Duck (78%), Raspberry Hoisin Sauce [Water, Sugar, Plum Juice from Concentrate, Rice Vinegar, Soya Bean, Salt, Beetroot Powder, Cornflour, Raspberry Juice from Concentrate, Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Fennel Seed, Star Anise, Cinnamon, Ginger, Allspice, Clove, Colour (Paprika Extract), Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Flour]

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove outer packaging, retaining the foil tray. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20-22 mins Pat the skin of the duck breasts with a kitchen towel to remove excess moisture. Score the skin and season with salt and black pepper, if desired. Place the duck breasts skin side down onto the pre-heated non-stick frying pan over a medium to high heat. Cook for 5 minutes until skin is golden brown and crisp, turn over and seal the meat for 1 minute. Pour off excess fat regularly. Place the duck breasts skin side up on the foil tray provided in the middle of the pre-heated oven. Cook for 14-16 minutes, depending how you like your duck cooked. 3 minutes before the end of cooking, discard any excess juices from the foil tray. Then empty the sauce sachet over the duck breasts and return to the oven. Allow to rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using British duck.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Pad. Don't Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..

View all Duck, Venison & Game

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

deeliciouuusss!

5 stars

Had this as part of Valentines offer. Absolutely delicious! So tender and tasty. Cooked it for the minimum time. please bring back! Amazingly It was better than one I had in a very nice restaurant near by.

I love a good Duck

2 stars

Presentation was similar to a pair of prosessed Duck sausages!

Basket

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here