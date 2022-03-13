Special K Dark Chocolate Bars 6 X 21.5G

Cranberry ones back
Get the cranberry ones back!!!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1672kJ
Wholegrain Cereals (Wholewheat (32%), Whole Oats (5.5%)), Dark Chocolate (13%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers {Soy Lecithin, E476}, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Cereal Crispies (11%) (Wholewheat Flour, Rice Flour, Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, Malted Wheat Flour, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser {Calcium Carbonate}, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}), Glucose Syrup, Corn Fibre, Sugar, Fructose, Dark Chocolate Chunks (3%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Humectants (Sorbitol, Glycerol), Palm Oil, Dextrose, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Natural Cocoa Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant (Tocopherol Rich Extract), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12
Best before: see top. Store in a cool, dry place.
6 x 21.5g ℮
|Typical Values
|/100g
|%RI*
|/21.5g
|%RI*
|Energy
|1672kJ
|359kJ
|-
|397kcal
|85kcal
|4%
|Fat
|9.2g
|2.0g
|3%
|of which saturates
|4.7g
|1.0g
|5%
|Carbohydrate
|67g
|14g
|5%
|of which sugars
|28g
|6.0g
|7%
|Fibre
|9.6g
|2.1g
|Protein
|6.8g
|1.5g
|3%
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.13g
|2%
|Niacin
|15mg
|95%
|3.3mg
|20%
|Vitamin B6
|1.3mg
|93%
|0.28mg
|20%
|Folic Acid
|190µg
|95%
|40.9µg
|20%
|Vitamins:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 2 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Get the cranberry ones back!!!