We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Marvel Spidey Supersized Action Figure

Marvel Spidey Supersized Action Figure

No ratings yet
Write a review

£13.00

£13.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Marvel Spidey Supersized Action Figure
It’s Spidey time! Spidey and His Amazing Friends Supersized Miles Morales: Spider-Man action figure is made for big imaginations. At 9 inches tall, this large-scale, poseable superhero action figure is big, friendly, and ready to play! Kids can attach the included web accessory to the figure’s wrist and move the figure’s head and arms into fun action poses to recreate favorite scenes from the preschool Marvel animated show on Disney Junior. Look for Supersized Ghost-Spider and Supersized Spidey figures (each sold separately, subject to availability) for more Spidey fun! These Spidey toys make great gifts for kids ages 3 and up who love the Super Hero adventures of the Spidey Team. Copyright MARVEL. All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Hasbro and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro.
© 2022 MARVEL © 2022 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER HERO ACTION FIGURE: Web-out with the Spidey and His Amazing Friends Supersized Miles Morales: Spider-Man Action Figure! This 9-inch-tall figure comes with a web accessoryPOSEABLE HEADS AND ARMS: Miles Morales: Spider-Man figure s head and arms move, so preschoolers can move them into dynamic action poses that recreate the excitement of the TV showATTACHABLE WEB ACCESSORY: Kids can attach the included web accessory to the figure’s wrist so he can “web out” just like in the preschool animated show on Disney JuniorGREAT GIFT FOR SUPER HERO FANS: These preschool Marvel action figures make awesome holiday or birthday presents for girls and boys ages 3 and up who love Super Hero toysKEEP THE ACTION GOING: Look for Supersized Ghost-Spider and Supersized Spidey action figures (each sold separately, subject to availability) for even more Spidey Team fun

Lower age limit

3 Years

View all Baby & Toddler Toys

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here