Marvel Spidey Supersized Action Figure

It’s Spidey time! Spidey and His Amazing Friends Supersized Miles Morales: Spider-Man action figure is made for big imaginations. At 9 inches tall, this large-scale, poseable superhero action figure is big, friendly, and ready to play! Kids can attach the included web accessory to the figure’s wrist and move the figure’s head and arms into fun action poses to recreate favorite scenes from the preschool Marvel animated show on Disney Junior. Look for Supersized Ghost-Spider and Supersized Spidey figures (each sold separately, subject to availability) for more Spidey fun! These Spidey toys make great gifts for kids ages 3 and up who love the Super Hero adventures of the Spidey Team. Copyright MARVEL. All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Hasbro and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro.

© 2022 MARVEL © 2022 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.

SUPER HERO ACTION FIGURE: Web-out with the Spidey and His Amazing Friends Supersized Miles Morales: Spider-Man Action Figure! This 9-inch-tall figure comes with a web accessory POSEABLE HEADS AND ARMS: Miles Morales: Spider-Man figure s head and arms move, so preschoolers can move them into dynamic action poses that recreate the excitement of the TV show ATTACHABLE WEB ACCESSORY: Kids can attach the included web accessory to the figure’s wrist so he can “web out” just like in the preschool animated show on Disney Junior GREAT GIFT FOR SUPER HERO FANS: These preschool Marvel action figures make awesome holiday or birthday presents for girls and boys ages 3 and up who love Super Hero toys KEEP THE ACTION GOING: Look for Supersized Ghost-Spider and Supersized Spidey action figures (each sold separately, subject to availability) for even more Spidey Team fun

Lower age limit

3 Years