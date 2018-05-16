The City Kitchen Chicken & Gochujang Glaze 170G

1/2 of a pack
- Energy
- 775kJ
-
- 185kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 9.1g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.5g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.5g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.47g
- 8%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 912kJ / 218kcal
Product Description
- Chicken in a Korean inspired spiced batter, coated in sweet and spicy Gochujang glaze.
- What's Cookin'.. Our succulent chicken thigh is marinated with Korean style spices, cooked in a light, crispy batter and served with a tangy Gochujang glaze.
- Succulent chicken in a spiced Korean style crispy batter, served with a tangy Gochujang glaze.
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (55%), Gochujang Glaze (23%) [Water, Glucose Syrup, Rice Wine, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Sesame Oil, Salt, Fructose, Soya Bean, Wheat, Black Bean, Red Pepper Concentrate, Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Onion Powder, Onion Concentrate, White Wine Vinegar, Tomato Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Cayenne Pepper, Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Rice Flour], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Ginger Purée, Rice Wine, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Maize Starch, Wheat Gluten, Colour (Paprika Extract), Rice Starch, Molasses, Yeast Extract, Citrus Fibre, Yeast, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Wheat Starch, Maltodextrin, Mushroom Extract, Tapioca Starch, Rosemary Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 14 mins Remove all packaging and place glaze to one side. Place chicken pieces on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Agitate the chicken pieces in the oven halfway through the cooking time. Once cooked, pour the glaze over the chicken, stir to coat evenly and serve. Do not reheat. Before you tuck in, ensure food is piping hot.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Pot. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
170g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (85g)
|Energy
|912kJ / 218kcal
|775kJ / 185kcal
|Fat
|10.7g
|9.1g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|18.2g
|15.5g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|2.5g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.7g
|Protein
|11.8g
|10.0g
|Salt
|0.56g
|0.47g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.