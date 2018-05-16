We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The City Kitchen Chicken & Gochujang Glaze 170G
£2.50
£14.71/kg

1/2 of a pack

Typical values per 100g: Energy 912kJ / 218kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken in a Korean inspired spiced batter, coated in sweet and spicy Gochujang glaze.
  • What's Cookin'.. Our succulent chicken thigh is marinated with Korean style spices, cooked in a light, crispy batter and served with a tangy Gochujang glaze.
  • Succulent chicken in a spiced Korean style crispy batter, served with a tangy Gochujang glaze.
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (55%), Gochujang Glaze (23%) [Water, Glucose Syrup, Rice Wine, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Sesame Oil, Salt, Fructose, Soya Bean, Wheat, Black Bean, Red Pepper Concentrate, Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Onion Powder, Onion Concentrate, White Wine Vinegar, Tomato Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Cayenne Pepper, Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Rice Flour], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Ginger Purée, Rice Wine, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Maize Starch, Wheat Gluten, Colour (Paprika Extract), Rice Starch, Molasses, Yeast Extract, Citrus Fibre, Yeast, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Wheat Starch, Maltodextrin, Mushroom Extract, Tapioca Starch, Rosemary Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 14 mins Remove all packaging and place glaze to one side. Place chicken pieces on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Agitate the chicken pieces in the oven halfway through the cooking time. Once cooked, pour the glaze over the chicken, stir to coat evenly and serve. Do not reheat. Before you tuck in, ensure food is piping hot.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

170g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (85g)
Energy912kJ / 218kcal775kJ / 185kcal
Fat10.7g9.1g
Saturates1.8g1.5g
Carbohydrate18.2g15.5g
Sugars3.0g2.5g
Fibre0.9g0.7g
Protein11.8g10.0g
Salt0.56g0.47g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

