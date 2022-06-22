We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Rowntree's Randoms Squidgy Swirls 130G

2(2)Write a review
Rowntree's Randoms Squidgy Swirls 130G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.89
£0.68/100g

Aldi Price Match

Aldi Price Match

Each 7 sweets contain

Energy
231kJ
54kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
Trace

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
Trace

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.6g

high

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1387kJ

Product Description

  • Assorted fruit and yogurt flavour jellies
  • Visit us at www.rowntrees.co.uk, www.facebook.com/rowntrees or www.twitter.com/rowntrees.
  • Enter the Swirl with new Randoms® Squidgy Swirls, deliciously squidgy, yoghurty fruity chews
  • Let your random side out with every pack of completely unpredictable Rowntree's® Randoms® Squidgy Swirls! From squirrels to moons, cute little pugs to dinosaurs, every bag contains billions of possible combinations - you'll never know quite what you're going to get!
  • Did you know that we don't use artificial colours, flavours or preservatives in Rowntree's® sweets? It's even more reason to enjoy the different flavours, textures, shapes, and colours in every playfully random bag.
  • These brilliantly random sweets are brought to you by Rowntree's®, the makers of the classic Fruit Pastille. The story begins in 1862, when Henry Rowntree bought a cocoa works in York and transformed it into a confectionery company. In 2009 Randoms® were born, bringing fruity randomness to the family.
  • Have you tried our other Rowntree's Randoms variants?!
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • Deliciously squidgy, yoghurty fruity chews
  • A new random assortment of shapes, colours and flavours for you to enjoy!
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 130G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatine, Acids (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Carrot, Safflower, Hibiscus), Natural Flavourings, Juice Concentrate (Black Carrot), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Spirulina Concentrate

Storage

For Best Before end See Base. Store Cool and Dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Love to Share
  • ...With Others
  • ...With a Movie
  • ...As a Treat
  • Know Your Servings
  • 7 Sweets = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains approximately 7 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 604 604 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 7 sweetsReference Intake*% RI*
Energy1387kJ231kJ8400kJ
-327kcal54kcal2000kcal3%
Fat0.1gTrace70g<1%
of which: saturates0.1gTrace20g<1%
Carbohydrate76.3g12.8g260g5%
of which: sugars56.9g9.6g90g11%
Fibre0.2g0.0g--
Protein5.0g0.8g50g2%
Salt0.03g0.01g6g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Contains approximately 7 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

View all Jelly & Chewy Sweets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Not great

3 stars

Ok, nice and squidgy but all tasted the same. Won't be purchasing again.

Pretty Grim

1 stars

Not for me. Taste a bit like unsweetened greek yoghurt in a sweet...

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here