Deliciously Ella Curried Cauliflower Soup 525G

image 1 of Deliciously Ella Curried Cauliflower Soup 525G
Product Description

  • Curried cauliflower soup with coconut cream, red lentils and apricots
  • For more delicious ways to feel better join our community www.deliciouslyella.com
  • Thick & creamy, our curried cauliflower soup is full of spiced cauliflower, red lentils, spinach and coconut with apricots for a little sweetness
  • With creamy coconut, red lentils & sweet apricots
  • 100% plant-based
  • Natural source of fibre
  • 8 plant-based foods
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 525G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Cauliflower (16%), Coconut Cream (14%), Carrot, Vegetable Stock (Water, Onion, Parsnip, Carrot, Leek, Sea Salt, Garlic, Parsley, Black Pepper, Bay Leaf Infusion (Bay Leaf, Water)), Onion, Spinach (5%), Red Lentils (5%), Apricots (3%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Curry Powder (Coriander, Turmeric, Fenugreek, Salt, Chilli, Black Pepper, Clove), Maple Syrup, Sea Salt, Smoked Paprika, Red Chilli, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Tumeric

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened use within 24 hours suitable for home freezing. Defrost thoroughly before useFor use by date see rim of lid

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Remove lid and replace lightly, microwave cook (700W) for 3 minutes, stirring halfway through heating. Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving

Hob
Instructions: Pour soup into a saucepan & heat gently until piping hot, stirring occasionally

Produce of

Made with love in the UK

Name and address

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-26 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.
  • Deliciously Ella Ireland Limited,
  • Block 3,

Return to

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-26 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.
  • Deliciously Ella Ireland Limited,
  • Block 3,
  • Harcourt Centre,
  • Harcourt Road,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 A339.
  • hello@deliciouslyella.com

Net Contents

525g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 525g pot
Energy463kJ2430kJ
-111kcal582kcal
Fat7.2g37.8g
of which saturates4.4g23.1g
Carbohydrate7.7g40.4g
of which sugars2.7g14.2g
Fibre2.0g10.5g
Protein2.9g15.4g
Salt0.52g2.73g
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

it was delicious

5 stars

