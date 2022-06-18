Deliciously Ella Curried Cauliflower Soup 525G

it was delicious
it was delicious
Water, Cauliflower (16%), Coconut Cream (14%), Carrot, Vegetable Stock (Water, Onion, Parsnip, Carrot, Leek, Sea Salt, Garlic, Parsley, Black Pepper, Bay Leaf Infusion (Bay Leaf, Water)), Onion, Spinach (5%), Red Lentils (5%), Apricots (3%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Curry Powder (Coriander, Turmeric, Fenugreek, Salt, Chilli, Black Pepper, Clove), Maple Syrup, Sea Salt, Smoked Paprika, Red Chilli, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Tumeric
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened use within 24 hours suitable for home freezing. Defrost thoroughly before useFor use by date see rim of lid
Microwave
Instructions: Remove lid and replace lightly, microwave cook (700W) for 3 minutes, stirring halfway through heating. Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving
Hob
Instructions: Pour soup into a saucepan & heat gently until piping hot, stirring occasionally
Made with love in the UK
525g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 525g pot
|Energy
|463kJ
|2430kJ
|-
|111kcal
|582kcal
|Fat
|7.2g
|37.8g
|of which saturates
|4.4g
|23.1g
|Carbohydrate
|7.7g
|40.4g
|of which sugars
|2.7g
|14.2g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|10.5g
|Protein
|2.9g
|15.4g
|Salt
|0.52g
|2.73g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
it was delicious