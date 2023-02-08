We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tango Sugar Free Berry Peachy 2L

4.5(25)Write a review
Tango Sugar Free Berry Peachy 2L
£1.85
£0.09/100ml

Per 250ml:

Energy
38kJ
10kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 15kJ/4kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Sugar Free Orange and Peach Soft Drink Flavoured with Raspberry, with Sweeteners.
  • Tango and the Tango device are registered trade marks of Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.
  • Tango Editions
  • Sugar Free
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 2L
  • Sugar Free

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Orange 3%, Peach 2%), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Peach and Raspberry Flavourings with other Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweet Potato and Carrot Concentrate, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Emulsifier (Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins)

Storage

Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 8 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE. OPEN BY HAND.

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.
  • Want to get in touch? You can phone us in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127, visit the Contact Us page on our website www.britvic.com

Net Contents

2l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy15kJ/4kcal
Salt0.06g
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, carbohydrate, sugars and protein -

Safety information

CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE. OPEN BY HAND.

View all Fizzy Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

25 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Tastes great without the need for copious amounts

5 stars

Tastes great without the need for copious amounts of sugar, highly recommend.

Berry Peachy Is Correct.

5 stars

This is my favourite Tango now, it used to Dark Berry but I have to say this Berry Peachy is so refreshing and I can taste the 3 different fruits, Orange, Peach and Raspberry 👍

Really really good not bitter aftertaste would def

4 stars

Really really good not bitter aftertaste would definitely buy again

It's different but a change from the plain Tango.

4 stars

It's different but a change from the plain Tango. To me I found it a little too sweet, but did enjoy.

Very nice. Sweet and sharp. Reminded me of the mix

5 stars

Very nice. Sweet and sharp. Reminded me of the mixed fruit alchohol-free cider we purchased recently. Will definitely buy again

Refreshing when icy cold

4 stars

To fit the 2ltr size into my fridge meant laying the bottle horizontally across a glass shelf, but Berry Peachy needs to be drank very cold in warm weather to get the refreshing and coldness benefit. It was a bit too sweet for my palate, but I drank it because it was refreshing and zingy on a lunch time with a toasted sandwich. In fact, I ran out of lemonade and I found it a good substitute for a mixer in a glass of Pimms. I would buy again, if Tango does a smaller size to fit easily into a fridge.

The Tango Berry Peachy was very good. It was very

5 stars

The Tango Berry Peachy was very good. It was very refreshing, especially on a hot day. It’s was good to know that it was sugar free, so I didn’t have to feel guilty drinking it.

Refreshing

5 stars

Really nice flavour and refreshing best served cold great product

Very nice and refreshing.

5 stars

Very nice and refreshing.

Great value, great taste

5 stars

It was good quality, lovely balanced flavour. I used it to drink. Anyone thinking of trying it try it it's lovely.

1-10 of 25 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here