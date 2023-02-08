Tango Sugar Free Berry Peachy 2L

Tastes great without the need for copious amounts
Tastes great without the need for copious amounts of sugar, highly recommend.
Berry Peachy Is Correct.
This is my favourite Tango now, it used to Dark Berry but I have to say this Berry Peachy is so refreshing and I can taste the 3 different fruits, Orange, Peach and Raspberry 👍
Really really good not bitter aftertaste would definitely buy again
It's different but a change from the plain Tango.
It's different but a change from the plain Tango. To me I found it a little too sweet, but did enjoy.
Very nice. Sweet and sharp. Reminded me of the mixed fruit alchohol-free cider we purchased recently. Will definitely buy again
Refreshing when icy cold
To fit the 2ltr size into my fridge meant laying the bottle horizontally across a glass shelf, but Berry Peachy needs to be drank very cold in warm weather to get the refreshing and coldness benefit. It was a bit too sweet for my palate, but I drank it because it was refreshing and zingy on a lunch time with a toasted sandwich. In fact, I ran out of lemonade and I found it a good substitute for a mixer in a glass of Pimms. I would buy again, if Tango does a smaller size to fit easily into a fridge.
The Tango Berry Peachy was very good. It was very refreshing, especially on a hot day. It’s was good to know that it was sugar free, so I didn’t have to feel guilty drinking it.
Refreshing
Really nice flavour and refreshing best served cold great product
Very nice and refreshing.
Great value, great taste
It was good quality, lovely balanced flavour. I used it to drink. Anyone thinking of trying it try it it's lovely.