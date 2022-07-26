Belton Farm Sage Derby Cheese 200G

Sage Derby
If you like sage, this is the cheese for you. It's not too strong and has a texture suitable for cooking and eating. Very happy that Tesco is stocking it.
The flavour was good and the cheese was good value
The flavour was good and the cheese was good value as I purchased in a 3 for 2 offer. However, I generally have cheese at lunchtime and the flimsy plastic wrapping covering it, does not make it easy to store in the fridge for a couple of days. It would be better if it were presented on a rigid recyclable plastic tray, similar to pâté, possibly even with a similar plastic lid, which would obviate the use of other coverings.
mottled green tasteless sludge.
mottled green tasteless sludge. No sage, no cheese!
Very bland. Could not taste sage at all. Hadn't ha
Very bland. Could not taste sage at all. Hadn't had Sage Derby for a long time and was really looking forward to trying it but won't buy again.
Top Notch
Soft and creamy with a sutle taste of sage Lovely
Needs more sage
I was so pleased to see this on sale. Sage Darby it’s one of those cheeses that has fallen out of Favour and it is hard to track down. Unfortunately, this brand did not prove to be a good example of this usually tasty cheese. The sage is almost indiscernible. The cheese its self it’s okay as a fairly mild cheese if what you want it’s the sage flavour, don’t bother.