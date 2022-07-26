We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Belton Farm Sage Derby Cheese 200G

3.5(6)Write a review
Belton Farm Sage Derby Cheese 200G
£2.20
£11.00/kg

Product Description

  • Belton Farm Sage Derby Cheese 200G
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

View all Speciality & Continental Cheese

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

6 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Sage Derby

5 stars

If you like sage, this is the cheese for you. It's not too strong and has a texture suitable for cooking and eating. Very happy that Tesco is stocking it.

The flavour was good and the cheese was good value

5 stars

The flavour was good and the cheese was good value as I purchased in a 3 for 2 offer. However, I generally have cheese at lunchtime and the flimsy plastic wrapping covering it, does not make it easy to store in the fridge for a couple of days. It would be better if it were presented on a rigid recyclable plastic tray, similar to pâté, possibly even with a similar plastic lid, which would obviate the use of other coverings.

mottled green tasteless sludge.

1 stars

mottled green tasteless sludge. No sage, no cheese!

Very bland. Could not taste sage at all. Hadn't ha

2 stars

Very bland. Could not taste sage at all. Hadn't had Sage Derby for a long time and was really looking forward to trying it but won't buy again.

Top Notch

5 stars

Soft and creamy with a sutle taste of sage Lovely

Needs more sage

3 stars

I was so pleased to see this on sale. Sage Darby it’s one of those cheeses that has fallen out of Favour and it is hard to track down. Unfortunately, this brand did not prove to be a good example of this usually tasty cheese. The sage is almost indiscernible. The cheese its self it’s okay as a fairly mild cheese if what you want it’s the sage flavour, don’t bother.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here