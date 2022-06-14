Tesco Lemon Smoked Salmon Slices 120G

The lemon adds the perfect flavour. Initially purc
The lemon adds the perfect flavour. Initially purchased this by mistake, now I buy this over the regular smoked salmon slices
a perfect starter, and you don't have to remember to buy the lemons, very tasty.
Tastes like washing up liquid!
The lemon flavour of this was overpowering and really quite unpleasant. Couldn't eat it on it's own!
The lemon is overpowering.
I love smoked salmon but the lemon flavour on this is too strong. It overpowers the salmon and the scrambled eggs we had with it. I wouldn't buy again.
Bitter
I found this to have a bitter after taste and I much prefer smoked salmon without this so I wouldn't buy again.
Over powering lemon flavour.
I love smoked salmon with a squeeze of lemon, however, the lemon added to this salmon is overpowering. Nice idea, poorly executed. It is so bad I'm not sure we can finish the pack.