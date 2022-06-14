We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Lemon Smoked Salmon Slices 120G

2.8(6)Write a review
Tesco Lemon Smoked Salmon Slices 120G
£3.75
£3.13/100g

1/2 of a pack

Energy
469kJ
112kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.3g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
2.01g

high

34%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Smoked salmon (Salmo salar) slices with a blend of rapeseed oil and lemon oil, defrosted.
  • Responsibly Sourced Gently smoked with oak and beechwood, and flavoured with lemon
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Smoked Salmon (90%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt, Sugar], Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Made using salmon farmed in Norway or U.K., Scotland, see front of pack for specific origin.

Preparation and Usage

  • This smoked salmon is ready to eat.

    To enjoy this product at its best, remove from fridge and separate slices 5 minutes before serving. 

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Base. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g ℮

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

View all Smoked Fish

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

6 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

The lemon adds the perfect flavour. Initially purc

5 stars

Initially purchased this by mistake, now I buy this over the regular smoked salmon slices

a perfect starter, and you don't have to remember

5 stars

a perfect starter, and you don't have to remember to buy the lemons, very tasty.

Tastes like washing up liquid!

1 stars

The lemon flavour of this was overpowering and really quite unpleasant. Couldn't eat it on it's own!

The lemon is overpowering.

2 stars

I love smoked salmon but the lemon flavour on this is too strong. It overpowers the salmon and the scrambled eggs we had with it. I wouldn't buy again.

Bitter

2 stars

I found this to have a bitter after taste and I much prefer smoked salmon without this so I wouldn't buy again.

Over powering lemon flavour.

2 stars

I love smoked salmon with a squeeze of lemon, however, the lemon added to this salmon is overpowering. Nice idea, poorly executed. It is so bad I'm not sure we can finish the pack.

