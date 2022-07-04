We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Carte D'or Classic Rum &Raisin Ice Cream 900Ml

4.5(69)Write a review
image 1 of Carte D'or Classic Rum &Raisin Ice Cream 900Ml
£ 3.75
£0.42/100ml

Product Description

  • Rum dairy ice cream with Caribbean rum (2%) and rum soaked raisins (10%)
  • Carte D'Or Classic Rum & Raisin Ice Cream Dessert – a much-loved classic at its best, now available in a paper tub made with 93% less plastic*. Elevate your desserts with a sumptuous combination of creamy-textured rum ice cream and punchy rum-soaked raisins. We source high-quality raisins and soak them in warming Caribbean rum, delivering a well-rounded, syrupy flavour that complements the naturally sweet tartness of the fruit. What’s M’Or, our ice cream is now available in a responsibly sourced paper tub that is recyclable and contains 93% less plastic*. Carte D'Or has been the expert in creating delicious desserts since our culinary beginnings in Paris. Today, we combine the finest ingredients with over 40 years of knowledge and skill to craft a truly indulgent dessert experience. Why not try a scoop of Carte D'Or Classic Rum & Raisin on the side of your favourite dessert to elevate it to new extremes? Delicious on the side of a piping hot apple crumble and divine scooped on top of a warm chocolate brownie, this frozen dessert is perfect to enjoy and share at mealtimes with family and friends. If you like this Carte D'Or Ice Cream Dessert, why not try other popular flavours, including Indulgent Chocolate, Rich Salted Caramel, or Madagascan Vanilla? *Compared to previous Carte D'Or packaging
  • Carte D'or Classic Rum & Raisin Ice Cream Dessert – an indulgent treat made with Caribbean rum
  • Our Carte D'Or ice creams are now available in a responsibly sourced, recyclable paper tub made with 93% less plastic*
  • Rum from the Caribbean gives our rum ice cream its rich, syrupy flavour
  • The warming rum in our ice cream combines perfectly with the sweet sharpness of the raisins
  • Carte D'Or frozen dessert adds an extra indulgent touch to a mealtime with family and friends – add a scoop alongside a warm chocolate brownie or heap atop an apple crumble
  • Irresistibly delicious ice cream made with high quality rum-soaked raisins – you get M’Or with Carte D’Or
  • Pack size: 900ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, cream (MILK) (11%), glucose syrup, raisins (7%), sugar, rum (4%), fructose, butter oil (MILK), concentrated skimmed MILK, whey solids (MILK), stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, xanthan gum), emulsifiers (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids), carrot concentrate, lemon juice concentrate, flavourings. May contain: hazelnut, almond, pistachio and egg. Alcohol content: 1.54% v/v

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

France

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Carte D'Or,
  • FREEPOST ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

900 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)828 kJ464 kJ464 kJ6%
Energy (kcal)198 kcal111 kcal111 kcal0%
Fat (g)7.6 g4.2 g4.2 g6%
of which saturates (g)5.1 g2.9 g2.9 g15%
Carbohydrate (g)25 g14 g14 g5%
of which sugars (g)18 g10 g10 g11%
Protein (g)2.5 g1.4 g1.4 g3%
Salt (g)0.12 g0.07 g0.07 g1%
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 9 portions)----
69 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Made a change from run of the mill Ice Cream

5 stars

Yes really enjoyed the Rum & Raisin Ice Cream. There was just enough Raisins for my liking and the taste was not too strong. Would definately buy again.

Carte D’or Classic Rum & Raisin Ice Cream is delic

5 stars

Carte D’or Classic Rum & Raisin Ice Cream is delicious.The texture is excellent and stays quite soft until all is eaten. Very pleased to see the container is not plastic any more.

Less is more

3 stars

The product is very sweet, too much sugar 18g - this overrides the flavour of the rum & raisin. Probably the reason it is soft from the freezer, this could be a great product with less sugar 15g used to bulk the product. Reduced size 1000ml to 900ml at the same price.

My favourite dessert

5 stars

My favourite treat and very hard to find. I love the new packaging to eliminate the plastic container. That's the way we've done ice cream for ages in Canada. Now if Carte D'or could just make a black cherry ice cream I would be in heaven.

I like all Carte D'Or ice cream, but Rum and Raiso

5 stars

I like all Carte D'Or ice cream, but Rum and Raison is superb.

Excellent Don’t like the new packaging

5 stars

Excellent Don’t like the new packaging

Its realy creamy and a great flavoured taste.

5 stars

For me this is one of the best Ice creams flavers that has ever been produced

Very tasty

5 stars

Tastes lovely. Just as I remember it's as teenager.

Lovely rum flavour. I just wish the flavour could

5 stars

Lovely rum flavour. I just wish the flavour could be in the ice cream without needing the raisins as I prefer ice cream to be smooth without bits of anything in it.I would also prefer it to be somewhat less soft. Still worth 5 stars though. I am happy to accept the card tubs as we can't help the planet without inconvenience. They are awful, though, misshaping once the tub has been used a few times. I wish they had a thin paper liner which would allow the contents to be lifted into a plastic food container for storage.

Pity about all the sugar

2 stars

It is far too sweet. I shall not buy it again.

1-10 of 69 reviews

