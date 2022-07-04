Carte D'or Classic Rum &Raisin Ice Cream 900Ml

Made a change from run of the mill Ice Cream
Yes really enjoyed the Rum & Raisin Ice Cream. There was just enough Raisins for my liking and the taste was not too strong. Would definately buy again.
Carte D’or Classic Rum & Raisin Ice Cream is delicious.The texture is excellent and stays quite soft until all is eaten. Very pleased to see the container is not plastic any more.
Less is more
The product is very sweet, too much sugar 18g - this overrides the flavour of the rum & raisin. Probably the reason it is soft from the freezer, this could be a great product with less sugar 15g used to bulk the product. Reduced size 1000ml to 900ml at the same price.
My favourite dessert
My favourite treat and very hard to find. I love the new packaging to eliminate the plastic container. That's the way we've done ice cream for ages in Canada. Now if Carte D'or could just make a black cherry ice cream I would be in heaven.
I like all Carte D'Or ice cream, but Rum and Raison is superb.
Excellent Don’t like the new packaging
Its realy creamy and a great flavoured taste.
For me this is one of the best Ice creams flavers that has ever been produced
Very tasty
Tastes lovely. Just as I remember it's as teenager.
Lovely rum flavour. I just wish the flavour could
Lovely rum flavour. I just wish the flavour could be in the ice cream without needing the raisins as I prefer ice cream to be smooth without bits of anything in it.I would also prefer it to be somewhat less soft. Still worth 5 stars though. I am happy to accept the card tubs as we can't help the planet without inconvenience. They are awful, though, misshaping once the tub has been used a few times. I wish they had a thin paper liner which would allow the contents to be lifted into a plastic food container for storage.
Pity about all the sugar
It is far too sweet. I shall not buy it again.