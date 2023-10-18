Lego Minecraft The Fox Lodge 21178

Features a toy house designed like a sleeping fox, with a structure that opens back and a lift-off roof enabling imaginative roleplay inside Outside there is a baby fox, adult fox and Arctic fox for kids to feed with berries before the animals curl up to sleep Includes iconic, familiar Minecraft figures: a drowned zombie, fox, baby fox, Arctic fox and a hero figure in a fox ‘skin’ It’s time for some fishing, but kids need to watch out! A drowned zombie is heading their way, so they have to grab the sword to fend it off This compact, portable Minecraft building toy for kids 8+ years old contains a world of imaginative play alone or with others There is a busy day at the fox house with a variety of cool characters, authentic accessories and endless play possibilities that make LEGO Minecraft The Fox Lodge (21178) set so enjoyable. Kids use their Minecraft skills to build a toy house designed like a sleeping fox. The structure’s open back and lift-off roof make it easy for them to arrange the furniture and enjoy imaginative roleplay inside. Outside there is a baby fox, adult fox, and Arctic fox to feed with berries before the animals curl up to sleep. A popular character from the game, the drowned zombie, arrives to wreak havoc. Kids must fend it off with a sword before exchanging their weapon for a rod and enjoying a spot of fishing. LEGO Minecraft sets give players a new way to enjoy their favourite game, with characters, scenes and features brought to life with an imaginative mix of LEGO bricks and pieces. Minecraft building toys are a great birthday gift or any occasion kids' present idea for all the fans of the game! Measures over 3.5 in. (10 cm) high, 6.5 in. (17 cm) wide and 5 in. (12 cm) deep. Contains 193 pieces.