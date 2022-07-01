We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat Free Steaks With Garlic Melt 210G

3.7(11)Write a review
Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat Free Steaks With Garlic Melt 210G
£ 3.10
£14.77/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
907kJ
217kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
9.9g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.1g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.23g

medium

21%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 975kJ / 233kcal

Product Description

  • Pea protein, white onion and seasoning with a garlic margarine topper.
  • The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • 100% Plant Based Pea protein & white onion with an oozing garlic melt topper
  • Pack size: 210G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Textured Pea Protein (27%), Water, Garlic Margarine Pellet [Palm Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Sea Salt, Black Pepper], Pea Protein (8%), Rapeseed Oil, White Onion, Rice Flour, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Maize Flour, Flavouring, Dextrose, Beetroot Powder, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Plain Caramel), Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, Maize Starch, White Pepper, Coconut Oil, Mace, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Parsley, Onion.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 14 mins Place garlic pellets to one side. Pan fry on a medium heat in a little oil for 2 minutes to caramelise. Transfer onto a non-stick baking tray and place in a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes, turning halfway during cooking. Place garlic pellets on top and cook for a further 2 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 24 mins Place garlic pellets to one side. Pan fry on a medium heat in a little oil for 2 minutes to caramelise. Transfer onto a non-stick baking tray and place in a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes, turning halfway during cooking. Place garlic pellets on top and cook for a further 2 minutes.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

210g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (93g**)
Energy975kJ / 233kcal907kJ / 217kcal
Fat10.6g9.9g
Saturates1.9g1.8g
Carbohydrate17.5g16.3g
Sugars2.3g2.1g
Fibre1.7g1.6g
Protein16.0g14.9g
Salt1.33g1.23g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 210g typically weighs 186g.--
View all Steaks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

11 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Just the best fake steaks!

5 stars

I am vegan & my husband is omni, but we both love these fake steaks. We have them for our weekly date night with the usual chips, onion rings & plenty of red wine! They are so tasty & a lovely texture. We have tried the various other brands & nothing compares to these. I used to buy the one big one & cut it in two, so I am delighted that these now come as two little ones! We hope these remain in the range & never get discontinued!

Fantastic vegan steaks

5 stars

Very tasty, please make sure they stay in your shops we all love them

Tender, juicy alternative to meat

4 stars

Juicy and very tasty with the added garlic butter.

Easy to cook. Taste great. Nice texture. Great wit

5 stars

Easy to cook. Taste great. Nice texture. Great with any additional peppercorn sauce you may want to get as well. Only issue is that it’s not always available.

Eat this regularly when I can find them! Lovely co

5 stars

Eat this regularly when I can find them! Lovely consistency and very garlicky!

Shrunk

1 stars

These have halved in size.

Have tried quite a few and this is definitely the

5 stars

Have tried quite a few and this is definitely the best meat free steak on the market. Size of each steak is perfect, cooks as per instructions and the garlic melt is a great finishing touch.

Very tasty

5 stars

Remarkably tasty with great texture. Will purchase again.

Couldn't have been worse. Mushy and tastes horribl

1 stars

Couldn't have been worse. Mushy and tastes horrible.

Awful

1 stars

Possibly the worst thing I have ever tasted.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here