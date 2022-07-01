Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat Free Steaks With Garlic Melt 210G

Just the best fake steaks!
I am vegan & my husband is omni, but we both love these fake steaks. We have them for our weekly date night with the usual chips, onion rings & plenty of red wine! They are so tasty & a lovely texture. We have tried the various other brands & nothing compares to these. I used to buy the one big one & cut it in two, so I am delighted that these now come as two little ones! We hope these remain in the range & never get discontinued!
Fantastic vegan steaks
Very tasty, please make sure they stay in your shops we all love them
Tender, juicy alternative to meat
Juicy and very tasty with the added garlic butter.
Easy to cook. Taste great. Nice texture. Great wit
Easy to cook. Taste great. Nice texture. Great with any additional peppercorn sauce you may want to get as well. Only issue is that it’s not always available.
Eat this regularly when I can find them! Lovely co
Eat this regularly when I can find them! Lovely consistency and very garlicky!
Shrunk
These have halved in size.
Have tried quite a few and this is definitely the
Have tried quite a few and this is definitely the best meat free steak on the market. Size of each steak is perfect, cooks as per instructions and the garlic melt is a great finishing touch.
Very tasty
Remarkably tasty with great texture. Will purchase again.
Couldn't have been worse. Mushy and tastes horribl
Couldn't have been worse. Mushy and tastes horrible.
Awful
Possibly the worst thing I have ever tasted.