Tesco Fire Pit Asian Inspired Pork Belly Slices 450G
1/4 of a pack (93g**)
- Energy
- 1475kJ
-
- 356kcal
- 18%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 30.4g
- 43%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 11.1g
- 56%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.7g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.63g
- 11%of the reference intake
high
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1586kJ / 383kcal
Product Description
- Boneless, rindless seasoned pork belly slices with a spicy sticky sauce.
- With a sweet & sticky glaze
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Belly (83%), Spicy Sticky Sauce [Water, Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Red Pepper, Soya Bean, Onion, Red Chilli Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Rice, Salt, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Ethanol, Glucose Syrup], Polenta Flour, Sugar, Dark Brown Sugar, Salt, Garlic Powder, Thickener (Guar Gum), Ginger Powder, Onion Powder, Dried Coriander, Cayenne Pepper, Flavouring, Black Pepper, Chilli Flakes, Colour (Plain Caramel), Dried Garlic, Dried Red Pepper, Star Anise, Maltodextrin, Cinnamon Powder, Fennel, Soya Bean, Clove, Spirit Vinegar.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 25-30 mins Remove all packaging and set sauce sachet to one side. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven 20-25 minutes. Drizzle sauce over pork and return to the oven for 5 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
450g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (93g**)
|Energy
|1586kJ / 383kcal
|1475kJ / 356kcal
|Fat
|32.7g
|30.4g
|Saturates
|11.9g
|11.1g
|Carbohydrate
|4.8g
|4.4g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.9g
|Protein
|16.9g
|15.7g
|Salt
|0.68g
|0.63g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 450g typically weighs 372g.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.