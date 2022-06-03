We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Meatless Farm Plant-Based Chicken Breast 210G

3.8(9)Write a review
Meatless Farm Plant-Based Chicken Breast 210G
£ 3.10
£14.77/kg

Per Chicken Breast (as sold) provides

Energy
816kJ
196kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
11g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

low

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.5g

medium

25%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • 2 Plant-Based Chicken Breast Fillets Made with Wheat and Pea Protein
  • Make it Meatless with Meatless Farm Plant-Based Chicken Breasts, a delicious meat free alternative to meat, packed full of taste and texture, with none of the bad stuff!
  • Zero clucks given! Who cares that their innovative and award-winning? Our new Plant-Based Chicken Breasts are really clucking tasty. It tastes and feels like chicken but it meat free, soy free and packed with pea-proteiny goodness.
  • Simply the breast! Our tasty chicken breasts can be cooked whole or sliced, and can seamlessly replace real chicken in all your favourite family recipes - including a traditional Sunday lunch with all the trimmings or shredded and served in tacos.
  • And we don't like to boast (okay maybe a little) but our Plant-Based Chicken Breasts scooped Gold for Innovation at the Casual Dining Show 2021 - thanks to their unbelievably chickeny taste and texture.
  • Make it Meatless
  • Change Tastes Great
  • Here at Meatless Farm we have created a delicious plant-based alternatives with great taste and texture!
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C011534, www.fsc.org
  • Copyright © 2022 The Meatless Farm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
  • No Soy
  • Rich in Protein
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 210G
  • Rich in Protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Protein (12%), Sunflower Oil, Thickener (E461), Pea Protein (4%), Bamboo Fibre, Salt, Yeast Extract, Preservative (E326), Stabiliser (E425), Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Spices, Dried Onion, Pea Fibre, Smoked Salt, Sage

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals Containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For Use By, see front of pack. Keep refrigerated, once opened consume within 24 hours and do not exceed the use by date. Suitable for freezing. Freeze before the use by date. Use within 1 month. If frozen, defrost before cooking (in a refrigerator) and use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Guidelines only, appliances may vary. Ensure product is piping hot before serving. Remove all packaging. For best results pan fry.

Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. Place the chicken breasts on a non-stick baking sheet and cook for 18 minutes, turn regularly. Serve and enjoy!

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Add oil to a non-stick pan on a medium heat. Add chicken breasts and cook for 13 minutes, turn regularly.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands with ingredients from the EU and non-EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Meatless Farm,
  • Graphical House,
  • 2 Wharf Street,
  • Leeds,
  • LS2 7EQ.
  • The Meatless Farm B.V.,

Return to

  • Meatless Farm,
  • Graphical House,
  • 2 Wharf Street,
  • Leeds,
  • LS2 7EQ.
  • info@meatlessfarm.com

Net Contents

210g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy kJ777
Energy kcal186
Fat10.5g
of which saturates1.1g
Carbohydrate4.6g
of which sugars0.2g
Fibre3.2g
Protein16.9g
Salt1.43g
9 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Don't call it chicken breast. It's nowhere near.

1 stars

Don't call it chicken breast as it is not. Call it "veggie clump" instead. People can accidentally buy this very processed item. I made that mistake. Threw it straight into the bin.

First try and Impressed..

5 stars

first try as well suprised, I marinated in olive oil, garlic, chilli, cumin, coriander, lemon juice, and then oven cook...delicious, and tender, impressed...

Best Chicken by a long way!

5 stars

Best meat alt chicken on the market by far! Really tasty and so versatile to replace meat in any dish.

Loved it!

5 stars

First time trying this and I diced it and used it in a curry and the whole family loved it, I didn't tell anyone it wasn't really chicken and no one noticed!! Will deffo buy again.

Everyone should give it a try

5 stars

Meat replacements keep getting better and better. These new Chicken breasts are delicious. Perfect for fajitas, and also use in pie. Found it really soaks up flavour when marinaded. Not great cold, but don't think that's an issue.

ABSOLUTELY DREADFUL PRODUCT

1 stars

ABSOLUTELY DREADFUL!! Taste and texture are awful. I'm a meat reducer and i won't be swapping into this product. The after taste was really bad. I eat a lot of plant-based and this is one of the worst products i have ever tried. The dog took one sniff and walked off too! Kids hated it. All round fail i'd say!

Delicious

5 stars

Used for roast dinner and it was delicious 😋

Good texture but tasteless

2 stars

The texture was quite good, but there was no taste at all. I cooked in the oven. Might be better in a sauce.

Best chicken breast alternative out there!

5 stars

I have wanted to make the most of Veganuary and have been trying different chicken alternatives, and this is by far the best one I have tried. The look, feel texture, even the taste is so similar to chicken. I fried the chicken and then diced up over a salad and it was delicious. I'm going to try and oven cook it next time!

