Meatless Farm Plant-Based Chicken Breast 210G

Don't call it chicken breast. It's nowhere near.
Don't call it chicken breast as it is not. Call it "veggie clump" instead. People can accidentally buy this very processed item. I made that mistake. Threw it straight into the bin.
First try and Impressed..
first try as well suprised, I marinated in olive oil, garlic, chilli, cumin, coriander, lemon juice, and then oven cook...delicious, and tender, impressed...
Best Chicken by a long way!
Best meat alt chicken on the market by far! Really tasty and so versatile to replace meat in any dish.
Loved it!
First time trying this and I diced it and used it in a curry and the whole family loved it, I didn't tell anyone it wasn't really chicken and no one noticed!! Will deffo buy again.
Everyone should give it a try
Meat replacements keep getting better and better. These new Chicken breasts are delicious. Perfect for fajitas, and also use in pie. Found it really soaks up flavour when marinaded. Not great cold, but don't think that's an issue.
ABSOLUTELY DREADFUL PRODUCT
ABSOLUTELY DREADFUL!! Taste and texture are awful. I'm a meat reducer and i won't be swapping into this product. The after taste was really bad. I eat a lot of plant-based and this is one of the worst products i have ever tried. The dog took one sniff and walked off too! Kids hated it. All round fail i'd say!
Delicious
Used for roast dinner and it was delicious 😋
Good texture but tasteless
The texture was quite good, but there was no taste at all. I cooked in the oven. Might be better in a sauce.
Best chicken breast alternative out there!
I have wanted to make the most of Veganuary and have been trying different chicken alternatives, and this is by far the best one I have tried. The look, feel texture, even the taste is so similar to chicken. I fried the chicken and then diced up over a salad and it was delicious. I'm going to try and oven cook it next time!