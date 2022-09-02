We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Simply Cook Kit Creamy Tuscan Sausages Pasta Recipe 40G

Simply Cook Kit Creamy Tuscan Sausages Pasta Recipe 40G
£2.50
£6.25/100g

Product Description

  • Creamy Tuscan Sausage Pasta Recipe Kit
  • Hungry for More?
  • Discover over 100 recipes delivered through your letterbox, as often as you want them.
  • If You Loved This
  • Why Not Try
  • Simply Cook Keralan Fish Curry
  • Simply Cook Masala Baked Salmon
  • Simply Cook Spicy Prawn Pasta
  • 20 mins
  • Chilli rating - mild - 2
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 40G

Information

Ingredients

Chilli & Fennel Mix (8g): Minced Garlic, Fennel Seed, Cracked Black Pepper, Rubbed Rosemary, Ground Rosemary, Parsley Flakes, Garlic Powder, Crushed Chilli, Red Kibbled Onion, Salt, Smoked Salt & Chive (12g): Minced Onion, Demerara Sugar, Oak Smoked Sea Salt, Lemon Peel Granules, Roasted Garlic Granules, Rapeseed Oil, Chive Flakes, Lemon Oil, Garlic Vegetable Stock (20g): Carrot Juice Concentrate, Mushroom Concentrate, Salt, Onion Juice Concentrate, Water, Onion Powder, Garlic Puree, Sunflower Oil, Ground Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold & underlined.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • What You Get
  • Chilli & Fennel Mix
  • Smoked Salt & Chive
  • Garlic Vegetable Stock
  • Just Add
  • Shopping List
  • 2 person portion
  • - 200g penne
  • - 4 sausages
  • - 1 red onion
  • - 200g tenderstem broccoli
  • - 150g mascarpone cheese
  • Try this with
  • Serve with freshly grated parmesan to finish.
  • Creamy Tuscan Sausage Pasta
  • Get Prepped
  • Boil a pan of salted water for the pasta.
  • Cut each sausage into 4 equal sized chunks.
  • Step 1
  • Cook the 200g pasta according to the instructions on pack, reserving 2 tbsp cooking water before draining.
  • Step 2
  • Heat a little oil in a pan over medium-high heat and fry the 4 sausages for 5 mins, or until brown.
  • Add the red onion and the Chilli and Fennel Mix, fry for 5 mins.
  • Mix in the Smoked Salt & Chive and the 200g tenderstem broccoli to the pan.
  • Step 3
  • Add the Garlic Vegetable Stock with the reserved pasta water.
  • Add the pasta and the 150g mascarpone to the pan and mix well.
  • Serve
  • Divide between two bowls and finish with a crack of black pepper and parmesan.
  • Enjoy!
  • At a Glance
  • Step 1
  • Use the Chilli & Fennel Mix to make the base for your sauce.
  • Step 2
  • Add your fresh ingredients along with the Smoked Salt & Chive to the pan.
  • Step 3
  • Finish your creamy pasta with the Garlic Vegetable Stock.
  • We know every oven, hob & grill is different, so these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Name and address

  • SimplyCook,
  • 100-106,
  • Leonard Street,
  • EC2A 4RH.

Return to

  • SimplyCook,
  • 100-106,
  • Leonard Street,
  • EC2A 4RH.

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) per 100g(as sold) per half kit
Energy1020kJ204kJ
-240kcal48kcal
Fat3.5g0.7g
of which Saturates0.5g0.1g
Carbohydrate46.0g9.2g
of which Sugars20.5g4.1g
Fibre4.8g0.9g
Protein6.5g1.3g
Salt15.8g3.2g
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

It was very tasty but I knocked off one star becau

4 stars

It was very tasty but I knocked off one star because it was quite salty for my taste.

Fantastic

5 stars

An excellent meal so simple to cook as it says on the packet. Well recommended.

Dinner for Two

5 stars

This Simply Cook Recipe Kit was a surprise product replacement included in my Tesco Delivery. We were intrigued by the three pots which contained Chilli and Fennel Mix, Smoked Salt and Chive and Garlic Vegetable Stock.So we decided to use the kit straight away. Unfortunately we did not have any Brocolli or Mascarpone Cheese. Undeterred we used a sliced Green Pepper and some Philadelphia Cheese. Some Butcher's Choice Sausages were grilled and cut into three, Penne boiled and a sliced red onion used.It was all tossed together at the end . We enjoyed our Meal for Two

Really nice

5 stars

Really nice, ideally you'd have something else to go alongside it without too much flavour to offset the richness of it. Certainly worth trying it out!

Yummy

5 stars

Really tasty will be buying again.

Moreish!

5 stars

Really tasty, cooked it for dinner with leftovers the next day but ended up picking at it again from the tupperware that evening!

