Simply Cook Kit Creamy Tuscan Sausages Pasta Recipe 40G

It was very tasty but I knocked off one star because it was quite salty for my taste.
Fantastic
An excellent meal so simple to cook as it says on the packet. Well recommended.
Dinner for Two
This Simply Cook Recipe Kit was a surprise product replacement included in my Tesco Delivery. We were intrigued by the three pots which contained Chilli and Fennel Mix, Smoked Salt and Chive and Garlic Vegetable Stock.So we decided to use the kit straight away. Unfortunately we did not have any Brocolli or Mascarpone Cheese. Undeterred we used a sliced Green Pepper and some Philadelphia Cheese. Some Butcher's Choice Sausages were grilled and cut into three, Penne boiled and a sliced red onion used.It was all tossed together at the end . We enjoyed our Meal for Two
Really nice
Really nice, ideally you'd have something else to go alongside it without too much flavour to offset the richness of it. Certainly worth trying it out!
Yummy
Really tasty will be buying again.
Moreish!
Really tasty, cooked it for dinner with leftovers the next day but ended up picking at it again from the tupperware that evening!