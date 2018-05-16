Kp Nut-Tastic Fruit & Nut Mix 100G

Each 30g serving contains
- Energy
- 656kJ
-
- 158kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.3g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 6.9g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.03g
- <1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2186kJ
Product Description
- A Mix of Oven Roasted Almonds & Peanuts with Raisins
- We know how to make the good stuff taste great. That's why we've created nut-tastic: A crunchy, flavoursome nut snack. These plant-based powerhouses burst with protein, fibre, vitamins & minerals. And we roast them, adding some juicy raisins to turn up the taste.
- Source of manganese which contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism as part of a varied & balanced diet & a healthy lifestyle
- Percentages shown as mixed, may differ slightly in individual bags due to packing process.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- ® Registered Trade Mark
- Natural Source of Protein + Fibre + Vitamin E
- Juicy Raisins
- Crunchy Almonds
- Delicious Peanuts
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Almonds (34%), Peanuts (33%), Raisins (33%) (Raisins, Sunflower Oil)
Allergy Information
- Also may contain other Nuts, Milk, Soya, Gluten. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days.
Number of uses
3-4 servings per pack
Warnings
- Remember small children can choke on nuts.
Name and address
Distributor address
Return to
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g Serving
|Energy
|2186kJ
|656kJ
|-
|526kcal
|158kcal
|Fat
|35g
|11g
|of which Saturates
|4.2g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|28g
|8.4g
|of which Sugars
|23g
|6.9g
|Fibre
|7.2g
|2.2g
|Protein
|20g
|6.0g
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.03g
|Manganese
|1.4mg 70%RI*
|0.4mg 21%RI*
|Vitamin E
|9.0mg 75%RI*
|2.7mg 23%RI*
|3-4 servings per pack
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
Remember small children can choke on nuts.
