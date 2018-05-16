We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kp Nut-Tastic Fruit & Nut Mix 100G

image 1 of Kp Nut-Tastic Fruit & Nut Mix 100G
£3.00
£30.00/kg

Each 30g serving contains

Energy
656kJ
158kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
11g

high

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.9g

high

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2186kJ

Product Description

  • A Mix of Oven Roasted Almonds & Peanuts with Raisins
  • The Hundred Official Team Partner
  • Discover Cricket, Get Active
  • thehundred.com
  • We know how to make the good stuff taste great. That's why we've created nut-tastic: A crunchy, flavoursome nut snack. These plant-based powerhouses burst with protein, fibre, vitamins & minerals. And we roast them, adding some juicy raisins to turn up the taste.
  • Source of manganese which contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism as part of a varied & balanced diet & a healthy lifestyle
  • Check out our line up
  • KP Nut-Tastic Roasted with a Pinch of Salt Nut Mix
  • KP Nut-Tastic Roasted Unsalted Nut Mix
  • Percentages shown as mixed, may differ slightly in individual bags due to packing process.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • ® Registered Trade Mark
  • Natural Source of Protein + Fibre + Vitamin E
  • Juicy Raisins
  • Crunchy Almonds
  • Delicious Peanuts
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100G
  • Source of Protein & Fibre
  • Source of Vitamin E
Information

Ingredients

Almonds (34%), Peanuts (33%), Raisins (33%) (Raisins, Sunflower Oil)

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain other Nuts, Milk, Soya, Gluten. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days.

Number of uses

3-4 servings per pack

Warnings

  • Remember small children can choke on nuts.

Name and address

  • Mail: Freepost KP Snacks.
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Distributor address

  • Tayto Snacks,
  • Kilbrew,
  • Ashbourne,
  • Co. Meath,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 08080 576887 (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm) Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g Serving
Energy2186kJ656kJ
-526kcal158kcal
Fat35g11g
of which Saturates4.2g1.3g
Carbohydrate28g8.4g
of which Sugars23g6.9g
Fibre7.2g2.2g
Protein20g6.0g
Salt0.10g0.03g
Manganese1.4mg 70%RI*0.4mg 21%RI*
Vitamin E9.0mg 75%RI*2.7mg 23%RI*
3-4 servings per pack--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--

Safety information

