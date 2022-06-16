Oumph Pulled Bbq Chunks 280G

Versatile product
Tasty product with good texture similar to pulled pork. I think it could even be used in a curry.
Absolutely delicious!
I am a huge fan of Oumph products as the quality and flavour is second to none. I love the new packaging too as they stack better in my freezer. Love this product!
Favourite staple
My favourite meat alternative; great texture and flavour, and never dry
Bbq flavour is really nice but the texture is too fatty for me