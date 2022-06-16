We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Oumph Pulled Bbq Chunks 280G

Oumph Pulled Bbq Chunks 280G
£ 3.50
£12.50/kg

100 g contains:

Energy
480kJ
115kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
0.3g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.4g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Salt
1.5g

medium

25%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 480 kJ/115 kcal

Product Description

  • Vegan chunks of textured soya protein in barbecue sauce. Quick-frozen.
  • Oumph! -What?
  • Oumph! is here to rock your taste buds with epic, plant-based food. Simple as that.
  • We're that extra kick you've been searching for - that extra something that'll leave your mouth watering and make you forget your table manners. So what are you waiting for?
  • Get Stuck In.
  • Get More Oumph!
  • Epic veggie eating
  • World food Innovation Awards 2021 Winner Best Brand
  • Made from Soya Protein
  • Rock Your Taste Buds
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - vegan
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Ingredients

Textured Soya Protein 54.3 % (Water, Soya Protein Concentrate), Barbecue Sauce 45.7 % [Water, Seasoning (Sugar, Salt, Burnt Sugar, Tomato, Onion, Garlic, Spices (Paprika, Ginger, Parsley, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Rapeseed Oil, Natural Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Modified Corn Starch, Flavouring), Tomato Paste, Apple Juice Concentrate, Vinegar, Smoke Flavouring]

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in Capital letters.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or colder.Do not refreeze after defrosting. Best before: see bottom of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: For the perfect Pulled Oumph!, fry in a pan over medium heat for 5-6 minutes from frozen or 3-4 minutes if thawed, stirring now and again. Keep an eye on the heat, make sure it doesn't get too hot, or you will end up caramelising the sauce!

Preparation and Usage

  • Stuff in a wrap, top your tacos or sizzle in a stir fry - you choose!

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Livekindly Collective AB,
  • Industrigatan 2,
  • 53473 Stora Levene,
  • Sweden.

Distributor address

  • Livekindly UK Ltd.,
  • 15 High Street,
  • Brackley,
  • Northamptonshire,
  • NN13 7DH.

Return to

  • UK Livekindly Customer Care:
  • The Old Stables,
  • Featherbed Court,
  • Featherbed Lane,
  • Mixbury,
  • NN13 5RN.
  • customerservices.uk@thelivekindlyco.com
  • oumph.uk

Net Contents

280g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy480 kJ/115 kcal
Fat0.3 g
of which saturates0.1 g
Carbohydrate11 g
of which sugars9.4 g
Fibre4.7 g
Protein14 g
Salt1.5 g
Iron2.4 mg (17%)*
*Nutrient reference values-
4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Versatile product

5 stars

Tasty product with good texture similar to pulled pork. I think it could even be used in a curry.

Absolutely delicious!

5 stars

I am a huge fan of Oumph products as the quality and flavour is second to none. I love the new packaging too as they stack better in my freezer. Love this product!

Favourite staple

5 stars

My favourite meat alternative; great texture and flavour, and never dry

Bbq flavour is really nice but the texture is too

3 stars

Bbq flavour is really nice but the texture is too fatty for me

