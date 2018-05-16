We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The City Kitchen Halloumi Parcels 100G

The City Kitchen Halloumi Parcels 100G
£ 2.50
£25.00/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
672kJ
161kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
8.6g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.8g

high

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.56g

medium

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1344kJ / 322kcal

Product Description

  • Paprika pastries filled with halloumi medium fat hard cheese, full fat soft cheese, lemon zest and mint.
  • What's Cookin'..Inspired by Greek cuisine, our vibrant paprika pastries are packed full of halloumi and seasoned with tangy lemon and mint.
  • Veggie Authentic flavours from our travels Halloumi cheese flavoured with lemon and mint in a crunchy paprika pastry shell.
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Halloumi Medium Fat Hard Cheese (36%) [Milk, Goats Milk, Ewes Milk, Salt, Mint], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Whole Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Onion, Paprika, Lemon Peel, Cornflour, Lemon Zest, Mint, Dried Potato, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Colour (Paprika Extract), Dextrose, Sea Salt, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 7-9 mins Place pastries directly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 12-14 mins Place pastries directly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (50g)
Energy1344kJ / 322kcal672kJ / 161kcal
Fat17.2g8.6g
Saturates5.6g2.8g
Carbohydrate28.5g14.3g
Sugars2.8g1.4g
Fibre2.1g1.0g
Protein12.2g6.1g
Salt1.12g0.56g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
