The City Kitchen Halloumi Parcels 100G

1/2 of a pack
- Energy
- 672kJ
-
- 161kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.6g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.8g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.56g
- 9%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1344kJ / 322kcal
Product Description
- Paprika pastries filled with halloumi medium fat hard cheese, full fat soft cheese, lemon zest and mint.
- What's Cookin'..Inspired by Greek cuisine, our vibrant paprika pastries are packed full of halloumi and seasoned with tangy lemon and mint.
- Veggie Authentic flavours from our travels Halloumi cheese flavoured with lemon and mint in a crunchy paprika pastry shell.
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Halloumi Medium Fat Hard Cheese (36%) [Milk, Goats Milk, Ewes Milk, Salt, Mint], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Whole Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Onion, Paprika, Lemon Peel, Cornflour, Lemon Zest, Mint, Dried Potato, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Colour (Paprika Extract), Dextrose, Sea Salt, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 7-9 mins Place pastries directly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 12-14 mins Place pastries directly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (50g)
|Energy
|1344kJ / 322kcal
|672kJ / 161kcal
|Fat
|17.2g
|8.6g
|Saturates
|5.6g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|28.5g
|14.3g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|1.0g
|Protein
|12.2g
|6.1g
|Salt
|1.12g
|0.56g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.