Tesco Aioli Dip With Basil Drizzle 170G

£2.00
£11.77/kg

¼ of a pot

Energy
1214kJ
295kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
31.6g

high

45%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.3g

high

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.51g

medium

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2824kJ / 686kcal

Product Description

  • A mayonnaise and garlic dip with a basil, spinach, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and roasted garlic dressing.
  • Sharing Plates A rich aioli dip with a vibrant green basil herb drizzle
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rapeseed Oil, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Roasted Garlic Purée (2.5%), Sugar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Basil, Spinach, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Mint, Pumpkin Seed, Sunflower Seed, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

170g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pot (43g)
Energy2824kJ / 686kcal1214kJ / 295kcal
Fat73.4g31.6g
Saturates5.3g2.3g
Carbohydrate4.8g2.1g
Sugars2.4g1.0g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein1.3g0.6g
Salt1.18g0.51g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
