Magnum Almond Remix Ice Cream 3 X 85Ml

Delicious
These are delicious, love the combination of the white almond chocolate and the milk almond chocolate, ice-cream is creamy and tasty, will definitely keep buying.
Awful new Magnum ice cream.
Very very disappointed with Magnum Almond Remix. Very synthetic taste. I will not be buying it again. Awful!
Magnums Almond remix Stick
Magnums Almond remix Stick. These are absolutely delicious, very indulgent. From the first bite of the almond slithered chocolate then the smooth creamy ice cream. Omg they're so moorish utterly yummy. My go to grownup ice cream.
Great icecream.
Used them for a treat. Very nice.
lovely
this was lovely but, in my opinion not as good as Almond flavour. Would definitely not refuse one.
Not for me
I LOVE magnums but this one I'm afraid is not for me. Not sure what it is but something doesn't seem to taste right
Found it a bit 'sickly'. Not as nice as the individual classic, white or almond magnum bars
Unbelievably Delicious
This is the best ice cream I have ever had. I love almond flavour and the joy in that is doubled by having almond ice cream. Please PLEASE message me directly if you are going to discontinue them, and I will buy a massive freezer and stock up as much as I can afford.
Not For Me
Ive been enjoying Magmums for years and loved them all but was very disappointed with these. Small and quite tasteless. My son and his partner had the other two from the pack and were equally underwhelmed.
Mmmmmmm
Omg... thank you magnum first time I've tried this mix of white and milk chocolate with almonds. The combination really works and its just enough mix of white to milk chocolate ratio that I find excited the taste buds. Once having got through the chocolate and the crunch of the almonds you then have that lovely milky magnum ice cream. I will be buying more ready for the summer, mmmmmmm