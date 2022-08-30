We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Magnum Almond Remix Ice Cream 3 X 85Ml

£5 off when you spend £15 or more on selected Frozen foods. Enter eCoupon code GRKJJL at checkout (case sensitive). T&C's apply. Coupon valid for orders delivered or collected between 30/08/22 - 19/09/22

£4.00
£1.57/100ml

£5 off when you spend £15 or more on selected Frozen foods. Enter eCoupon code GRKJJL at checkout (case sensitive). T&C's apply. Coupon valid for orders delivered or collected between 30/08/22 - 19/09/22

Product Description

  • Almond flavour ice cream swirled with vanilla ice cream, with white chocolate (27%) with almond pieces (3%) and milk chocolate (7%) coating.
  • Magnum Almond Remix offers twice the ice cream and chocolate indulgence. With a mix of almond and vanilla ice creams, coated in Magnum white chocolate with almond pieces and half wrapped in creamy milk chocolate, these double-dipped ice cream sticks are a frozen dessert like no other. A winning combination for pleasure seekers and chocolate ice cream experts. Excellence is achieved when you care about every detail. That’s why we select the most exclusive ingredients and expert hands to create every one of our products with passion and precision. We work closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure our products are made with ingredients that are responsibly sourced. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. You can find out more about Magnum's sustainability initiatives by scanning our on-pack QR code. Since 1989, pleasure seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum ice cream. Magnum boasts a wide range of frozen desserts: from the delicious Magnum Classic and White Chocolate to the luxurious Double Gold Caramel Billionaire and innovative Remix ice creams. Have you tried the other Magnum ranges? Indulge in a tasty snack with Magnum Mini ice cream. Looking for the perfect night-in companion? Treat yourself to a decadent Magnum ice cream tub. Finally, our velvety Magnum Vegan ice creams are the perfect indulgent vegan treat. Which ice cream will satisfy your indulgence? Explore more Magnum frozen treats, free yourself, and be #TrueToPleasure.
  • Magnum Almond Remix ice cream is dipped in classic Magnum milk chocolate and smooth white chocolate, with roasted almonds and a velvety vanilla swirl
  • This ice cream with a double chocolate coating is made from the highest quality ingredients by expert hands with passion and precision
  • Supercharged versions of our much-loved classics, these ice cream sticks are the perfect sweet treat for pleasure seekers
  • Made with the highest quality cocoa beans, these ice cream sticks are certified by the Rainforest Alliance and will satisfy chocolate lovers
  • Magnum Almond Remix ice cream is a gluten free frozen dessert that contains nuts and is not suitable for those with nut allergies
  • Each pack contains 3 Magnum Almond Remix ice cream sticks, to be stored at -18 °C
  • Pack size: 255ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, cocoa butter¹, skimmed MILK powder, water, glucose syrup, cream (MILK) (4%), butter oil (MILK), coconut fat, ALMONDS, whole MILK powder, fructose, whey solids (MILK), cocoa mass¹, emulsifiers (E471, sunflower lecithins, E442, E476), glucose-fructose syrup, caramelised sugar syrup, stabilisers (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan), flavourings (with SESAME), exhausted vanilla bean pieces, natural vanilla flavouring (with MILK)¹, colour (carotenes). May contain: soy. ¹ Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

Italy

Name and address

  • Unilever UK
  • Magnum
  • Freepost ADM3940
  • London SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

255 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1456 kJ1130 kJ961 kJ11%
Energy (kcal)348 kcal270 kcal230 kcal0%
Fat (g)22 g17 g15 g21%
of which saturates (g)14 g11 g9 g45%
Carbohydrate (g)32 g25 g21 g8%
of which sugars (g)27 g21 g18 g20%
Protein (g)5.1 g3.9 g3.3 g7%
Salt (g)0.16 g0.13 g0.11 g2%
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 3 portions)----
66 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Delicious

5 stars

These are delicious, love the combination of the white almond chocolate and the milk almond chocolate, ice-cream is creamy and tasty, will definitely keep buying.

Awful new Magnum ice cream.

1 stars

Very very disappointed with Magnum Almond Remix. Very synthetic taste. I will not be buying it again. Awful!

Magnums Almond remix Stick

5 stars

Review from MAGNUM

Magnums Almond remix Stick. These are absolutely delicious, very indulgent. From the first bite of the almond slithered chocolate then the smooth creamy ice cream. Omg they're so moorish utterly yummy. My go to grownup ice cream.

Great icecream.

5 stars

Used them for a treat. Very nice.

lovely

4 stars

this was lovely but, in my opinion not as good as Almond flavour. Would definitely not refuse one.

Not for me

2 stars

I LOVE magnums but this one I'm afraid is not for me. Not sure what it is but something doesn't seem to taste right

Found it a bit 'sickly'. Not as nice as the indivi

1 stars

Found it a bit 'sickly'. Not as nice as the individual classic, white or almond magnum bars

Unbelievably Delicious

5 stars

Review from MAGNUM

This is the best ice cream I have ever had. I love almond flavour and the joy in that is doubled by having almond ice cream. Please PLEASE message me directly if you are going to discontinue them, and I will buy a massive freezer and stock up as much as I can afford.

Not For Me

2 stars

Review from MAGNUM

Ive been enjoying Magmums for years and loved them all but was very disappointed with these. Small and quite tasteless. My son and his partner had the other two from the pack and were equally underwhelmed.

Mmmmmmm

5 stars

Review from MAGNUM

Omg... thank you magnum first time I've tried this mix of white and milk chocolate with almonds. The combination really works and its just enough mix of white to milk chocolate ratio that I find excited the taste buds. Once having got through the chocolate and the crunch of the almonds you then have that lovely milky magnum ice cream. I will be buying more ready for the summer, mmmmmmm

1-10 of 66 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

