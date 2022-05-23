Kit Kat 4 Finger Chocolate Orange 41.5G

Excellent
I found the taste excellent on top of he normal kit kat
good taste
kit kat and choc orange combined into one. good quality good taste
It was very tasty and orangey. Lovely!!!
It was very tasty and orangey. Lovely!!!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2094kJ
Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Mango Kernel, Sal), Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder Product (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Natural Orange Flavouring, Yeast, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Whey Powder (from Milk), Natural Flavourings
For Best Before End see under fin sealStore cool and dry
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar
|% RI*
|Energy
|2094kJ
|870kJ
|-
|500kcal
|208kcal
|10%
|Fat
|24.3g
|10.1g
|14%
|of which: saturates
|13.4g
|5.6g
|28%
|Carbohydrate
|62.2g
|25.8g
|10%
|of which: sugars
|49.3g
|20.5g
|23%
|Fibre
|2.3g
|1.0g
|-
|Protein
|7.0g
|2.9g
|6%
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.09g
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
