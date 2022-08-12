We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest The Ultimate Lobster Topped Prawn Cocktail 240G

3.9(7)Write a review
Tesco Finest The Ultimate Lobster Topped Prawn Cocktail 240G
£4.00
£1.67/100g

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1068kJ
257kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
20.2g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

low

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.4g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.41g

medium

24%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 890kJ / 214kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked and peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), cooked and peeled cold water prawns (Pandalus borealis) and lobster (Homarus americanus) with a brandy infused Marie Rose sauce.
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. The cold water prawns in this product come from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC’s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • A mix of juicy king and cold water prawns in a luxurious brandy infused Marie Rose sauce, topped with succulent chunks of Atlantic lobster
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (25%), MSC certified Prawns (Crustacean) (24%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, MSC certified Lobster (Crustacean) (4%), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Tomato Paste, Salt, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Citrus Fibre, Brandy, Spirit Vinegar, Mustard Flour, Molasses, Onion Purée, Colour (Paprika Extract), Clove, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Tamarind Paste, Pimento.

Allergy Information

  • May contain fish and molluscs.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Made using king prawns farmed in Vietnam or Indonesia, cold water prawns and lobster caught in the North-West Atlantic.

Preparation and Usage

  • This product is ready to eat, stir before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: Contains alcohol..

Recycling info

Tub. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

240g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (120g)
Energy890kJ / 214kcal1068kJ / 257kcal
Fat16.8g20.2g
Saturates1.1g1.3g
Carbohydrate7.4g8.9g
Sugars2.8g3.4g
Fibre0g0g
Protein8.4g10.1g
Salt1.18g1.41g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: Contains alcohol..

View all Prawns & Seafood

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

7 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

This was on another level from the Finest Prawn co

5 stars

This was on another level from the Finest Prawn cocktail which I have used for a while. Lovely large Prawns with the Lobster and the sauce was very tasty. I know it was double the price but there was enough to put with two salads to make a lovely meal. Well done.

Rather tasty.

4 stars

Okay, maybe a bit tight with the lobster but surely we weren't expecting a lot were we? Anyway, that aside I thought it was rather tasty, I'll buy it again if they get it back in stock.

The only disappointment is that it’s never in stoc

5 stars

The only disappointment is that it’s never in stock when I look! My favourite lunchtime snack. I love it! ❤️

Poor value and not enough crab meat.

2 stars

Not particularly good quality. Mayonnaise and tomato ketchup, some prawns and not enough crab meat to notice. Too expensive for the quality and quantity.

Really tasty.

5 stars

Excellent product in a fantastic sauce.

Barely there lobster!

1 stars

Really not worth the money plus although delicious, there's only a few shavings of lobster in the pot!

Prawns

5 stars

This is the best I've ever had. Lovely tasty fish.......Well done Tescos!!!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here