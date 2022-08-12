Tesco Finest The Ultimate Lobster Topped Prawn Cocktail 240G

This was on another level from the Finest Prawn co
This was on another level from the Finest Prawn cocktail which I have used for a while. Lovely large Prawns with the Lobster and the sauce was very tasty. I know it was double the price but there was enough to put with two salads to make a lovely meal. Well done.
Rather tasty.
Okay, maybe a bit tight with the lobster but surely we weren't expecting a lot were we? Anyway, that aside I thought it was rather tasty, I'll buy it again if they get it back in stock.
The only disappointment is that it’s never in stoc
The only disappointment is that it’s never in stock when I look! My favourite lunchtime snack. I love it! ❤️
Poor value and not enough crab meat.
Not particularly good quality. Mayonnaise and tomato ketchup, some prawns and not enough crab meat to notice. Too expensive for the quality and quantity.
Really tasty.
Excellent product in a fantastic sauce.
Barely there lobster!
Really not worth the money plus although delicious, there's only a few shavings of lobster in the pot!
Prawns
This is the best I've ever had. Lovely tasty fish.......Well done Tescos!!!