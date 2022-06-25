The City Kitchen Masala Fries 350G

Used with Tesco curry
Typical values per 100g: Energy 767kJ / 183kcal
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Tomato Purée, Onion, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Wheat Starch, Single Cream (Milk), Red Chilli, Salt, Whole Milk, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Green Chilli Purée, Coriander, Cornflour, Sugar, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Smoked Paprika, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Turmeric Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Paprika, Clove Powder, Chilli Powder, Cardamom Powder, Fenugreek, Citric Acid, Lemon Oil, Fennel, Bay Leaf, Dill.
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: 200°C /Fan 180°C /Gas 6 20 mins. Remove outer sleeve and film. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
2 Servings
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
350g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 pack (163g**)
|Energy
|767kJ / 183kcal
|1251kJ / 299kcal
|Fat
|7.8g
|12.8g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|23.1g
|37.7g
|Sugars
|2.1g
|3.4g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|4.6g
|Protein
|3.7g
|6.0g
|Salt
|0.52g
|0.85g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When heated according to instructions 350g typically weighs 326g.
|When heated according to instructions.
