The City Kitchen Masala Fries 350G

£3.50
£10.00/kg

½ of a pack

Energy
1251kJ
299kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
12.8g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.9g

low

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.4g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.85g

medium

14%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 767kJ / 183kcal

Product Description

  • Potato chips coated with batter, topped with a spiced tomato and single cream based sauce, with red chilli rings.
  • What's Cookin'.. Our street food take on the classic Tikka Masala. An indulgent, rich and silky Masala sauce loaded onto chunky chips and topped with vibrant chilli rings.
  • Chunky chips loaded with rich Tikka Masala sauce and scattered with spicy red chilli rings.
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Tomato Purée, Onion, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Wheat Starch, Single Cream (Milk), Red Chilli, Salt, Whole Milk, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Green Chilli Purée, Coriander, Cornflour, Sugar, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Smoked Paprika, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Turmeric Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Paprika, Clove Powder, Chilli Powder, Cardamom Powder, Fenugreek, Citric Acid, Lemon Oil, Fennel, Bay Leaf, Dill.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C /Fan 180°C /Gas 6 20 mins. Remove outer sleeve and film. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 pack (163g**)
Energy767kJ / 183kcal1251kJ / 299kcal
Fat7.8g12.8g
Saturates1.2g1.9g
Carbohydrate23.1g37.7g
Sugars2.1g3.4g
Fibre2.8g4.6g
Protein3.7g6.0g
Salt0.52g0.85g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 350g typically weighs 326g.--
When heated according to instructions.--
Used with Tesco curry

5 stars

Used with Tesco curry

