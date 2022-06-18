Tesco Chocolate Chip Muffin Cheesecake 370G

Disappointing
I don’t understand the reviews that think this was nice. Pretty bland flavour and quite dry. Just not worth the calories.
Yummy
Yummy!!!! Recommended for any day of the week.
Disappointing!
The idea is nice but like the other reviewer said, it’s not was I was hoping for. I can’t say I enjoyed it. It’s quite dry and stodgy and was a bit heavy for my liking so I could only manage a small amount plus I know it’s a ‘cheesecake’ but you can really strongly taste the cheese and it just makes this unappealing because it makes it taste off. Needless to say, I won’t be purchasing again. Will stick to the white chocolate and caramel sponge in future as for the same price it’s so much nicer.
Okay.. but not for me. Also dry
It's dry, not horrible but not what I was hoping for either.
What a unique idea! Brilliant product and delicious too. Will definitely be buying again
Great Product
Such a good idea the kids love muffins and now love this cheesecake style muffin !
I found this very very dry with an unpleasant taste. Disappointed!