Tesco Chocolate Chip Muffin Cheesecake 370G

Tesco Chocolate Chip Muffin Cheesecake 370G
£ 1.50
£0.41/100g

1/5 of a pack

Energy
1183kJ
283kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
13.8g

high

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.7g

high

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
21.0g

high

23%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1599kJ / 382kcal

Product Description

  • Baked cheesecake on a chocolate flavoured sponge and a chocolate flavoured biscuit base, decorated with chocolate chunks.
  • Our frozen Chocolate Chip Muffin Cheesecake defrosts in 2 hours and is perfect for the whole family, serving 5 . Soft chocolate sponge on a crunchy chocolate flavoured biscuit base with injections of smooth creamy baked cheesecake topped with melt in mouth chocolate chunks. So why not try our Cheffin dessert
  • Baked for richness
  • Pack size: 370G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Sugar, Egg, Vegetable Margarine [Palm Fat, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Chocolate Chunks (8%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Low Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (6%), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (6%), Brown Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cream (Milk), Wheat Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Water, Whey Powder (Milk), Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Ammonium Carbonate), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Thickener (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Remove all packaging and place onto a plate or tray. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 1.5-2 hours in a cool, dry place. Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in the fridge. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

370g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pack (74g)
Energy1599kJ / 382kcal1183kJ / 283kcal
Fat18.7g13.8g
Saturates6.4g4.7g
Carbohydrate46.3g34.3g
Sugars28.4g21.0g
Fibre2.2g1.6g
Protein6.0g4.4g
Salt0.28g0.20g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
7 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Disappointing

2 stars

I don’t understand the reviews that think this was nice. Pretty bland flavour and quite dry. Just not worth the calories.

Yummy

5 stars

Yummy!!!! Recommended for any day of the week.

Disappointing!

2 stars

The idea is nice but like the other reviewer said, it’s not was I was hoping for. I can’t say I enjoyed it. It’s quite dry and stodgy and was a bit heavy for my liking so I could only manage a small amount plus I know it’s a ‘cheesecake’ but you can really strongly taste the cheese and it just makes this unappealing because it makes it taste off. Needless to say, I won’t be purchasing again. Will stick to the white chocolate and caramel sponge in future as for the same price it’s so much nicer.

Okay.. but not for me. Also dry

3 stars

It's dry, not horrible but not what I was hoping for either.

What a unique idea! Brilliant product and deliciou

5 stars

What a unique idea! Brilliant product and delicious too. Will definitely be buying again

Great Product

4 stars

Such a good idea the kids love muffins and now love this cheesecake style muffin !

I found this very very dry with an unpleasant tast

2 stars

I found this very very dry with an unpleasant taste. Disappointed!

