Tesco Fire Pit Chocolate Brownie S'mores 370G

Avoid and make your own s’mores
A S’mores dessert with two small marshmallows. The whole thing was tasteless and no amount of marshmallows could improve it.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1692kJ / 404kcal
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Belgian Dark Chocolate (9%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Marshmallow (9%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Cornflour, Beef Gelatine, Flavouring, Concentrated Beetroot Juice], Digestive Biscuits (7%) [Wheat Flour, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Evaporated Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whipping Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Salt.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 6 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: For best results oven heat. 170°C / Fan 150°C / Gas 3 12 mins Remove from carton. Place foil on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Barbeque
Instructions: Remove from carton. Warm product on a pre-heated BBQ until the marshmallows have melted.
4 Servings
Foil. Recycle Carton. Recycle
370g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (93g)
|Energy
|1692kJ / 404kcal
|1573kJ / 376kcal
|Fat
|20.3g
|18.9g
|Saturates
|9.1g
|8.5g
|Carbohydrate
|49.5g
|46.0g
|Sugars
|30.3g
|28.2g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.3g
|Protein
|5.1g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.14g
|0.13g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
