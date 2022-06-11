We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Fire Pit Chocolate Brownie S'mores 370G

Tesco Fire Pit Chocolate Brownie S'mores 370G
£ 3.35
£0.91/100g

1/4 of a pack

Energy
1573kJ
376kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
18.9g

high

27%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.5g

high

43%of the reference intake
Sugars
28.2g

high

31%of the reference intake
Salt
0.13g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1692kJ / 404kcal

Product Description

  • Baked chocolate brownie topped with chocolate frosting, broken digestive biscuits, marshmallows and chocolate sauce.
  • Belgian chocolate brownie topped with smooth chocolate frosting, crunchy digestive biscuit pieces and gooey marshmallows.
  • Perfect BBQ Dessert
  • Pack size: 370G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Belgian Dark Chocolate (9%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Marshmallow (9%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Cornflour, Beef Gelatine, Flavouring, Concentrated Beetroot Juice], Digestive Biscuits (7%) [Wheat Flour, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Evaporated Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whipping Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Salt. 

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 6 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. 170°C / Fan 150°C / Gas 3 12 mins Remove from carton. Place foil on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Barbeque
Instructions: Remove from carton. Warm product on a pre-heated BBQ until the marshmallows have melted.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Foil. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

370g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (93g)
Energy1692kJ / 404kcal1573kJ / 376kcal
Fat20.3g18.9g
Saturates9.1g8.5g
Carbohydrate49.5g46.0g
Sugars30.3g28.2g
Fibre1.4g1.3g
Protein5.1g4.8g
Salt0.14g0.13g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Avoid and make your own s’mores

1 stars

A S’mores dessert with two small marshmallows. The whole thing was tasteless and no amount of marshmallows could improve it.

