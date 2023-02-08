We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tango Sugar Free Berry Peachy 6X330ml

4.6(18)Write a review
Tango Sugar Free Berry Peachy 6X330ml
£2.75
£0.14/100ml

Per 330ml:

Energy
50kJ
13kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.2g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 15kJ/4kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Sugar Free Orange and Peach Soft Drink Flavoured with Raspberry, with Sweeteners.
  • Tango and the Tango device are registered trade marks of Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.
  • Tango Editions
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 1980ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Orange 3%, Peach 2%), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Peach and Raspberry Flavourings with other Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweet Potato and Carrot Concentrate, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Emulsifier (Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins)

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Cans.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings of 330ml

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

6 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy15kJ/4kcal
Salt0.06g
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, carbohydrate, sugars and protein-

Safety information

CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.

View all Fizzy Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

18 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very easy to drink and great taste for no sugar

5 stars

Very easy to drink and great taste for no sugar

Totally great flavour

5 stars

Great flavour chilled or unchilled also It is reasonably priced

Lovely and fruity flavour

5 stars

Lovely and fruity flavour

Great flavour.

5 stars

Great flavour.

tasty..

5 stars

Very nice in a glass with ice cubes. Also its non sugar so even better..

Good taste

5 stars

Good taste

Refreshing!

5 stars

Love this drink, very refreshing and a unique sweet tastes - always disappointed if it’s not available

Good value for money my kids love the flavour

5 stars

Good value for money my kids love the flavour

It has a refreshing fruity taste.

5 stars

It has a refreshing fruity taste.

Delicious & Refreshing

5 stars

Such a lovely refreshing taste and great as a mixer with vodka

1-10 of 18 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here