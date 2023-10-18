Lego Minecraft The Guardian Battle 21180

LEGO Minecraft The Guardian Battle set takes players on an underwater ocean-floor mission filled with characters & features from the game

Features a buildable coral reef, monument structure and Minecraft figures: a diver, glow squid, guardian, elder guardian and 3 axolotls

There is a hidden treasure to find, but 2 iconic Minecraft mobs figures, the guardian and an elder guardian are determined to stop the kids

Kids must use a trident and 3 tame axolotls to fend off the hostile mobs when the elder guardian flicks its tail to launch a laser missile

Characters, scenes and features are brought to life brick by brick with LEGO Minecraft sets for players to enjoy the game in real lifeLEGO Minecraft The Guardian Battle (21180) building toy for kids aged 8 + takes players on a Minecraft underwater adventure filled with familiar characters and features from the best-selling game. Kids take on an action-packed challenge in this engaging Minecraft mission set beneath the ocean. First, they must build a monument amid the colourful coral reef. There's hidden treasure to find, but also 2 iconic Minecraft mobs figures: a guardian and an elder guardian, who are determined to stop you. Armed with a trident and assisted by 3 helpful axolotls, kids must fend off the hostile mobs to continue their mission. Added danger comes from a spring-loaded shooter that launches a laser missile with a flick of the larger guardian’s tail.

Minecraft building toys with authentic details, cool features, and fun accessories from the best-selling game are a great birthday gift for kids aged 8+ or any occasion present for all the game fans! LEGO Minecraft sets with endless creative play possibilities put all the excitement of the Minecraft game into kids’ hands.

Measures over 4.5 in. (12 cm) high, 5 in. (12 cm) wide and 3 in. (7 cm) deep.

Contains 255 pieces.