Denzels Valentine's Heart Shaped Dog Treats 100G

Product Description
- This is a complementary food for dogs only
- Woof! Roses are red, violets are blue, here are some hand-baked hearts just for you!
- Who's a Good Dog?
- Denzel's Valentine's hearts are made from 100% natural ingredients, gently baked in the UK into tasty, heart-shaped treats. Don't worry, they're low cal so perfect for training or on-the-go,
- Actual size: approx 2cm x 2cm
- Plastic Free Pouch
- Low cal training treats for dogs
- Handbaked with Love
- I Am Barking Mad for You!
- Grain-Free
- Low Sugar
- Nothing Artificial
- Low Cals
- Vegan Friendly
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Chickpea Flour, Peanut Butter 20% (Roasted Peanuts, Cold-Pressed Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil), Sweet Potato, Vegetable Glycerine, Dried Strawberry (2%), Carob (0.5%), Minerals
Storage
Store in a cool dry place (away from your pup)
Produce of
Hand-baked in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Feed as a treat or reward, do not overfeed
- Keep your dog's water bowl topped up regularly
- Suitable for all dogs over 16 weeks
Name and address
- Denzel's Den,
- PO Box 1169,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 9BL.
Return to
- Have a sniff around our website: www.denzels.co.uk
- Denzel's Den,
- PO Box 1169,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 9BL.
- woof@denzels.co.uk
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents:
|Crude Protein
|11.0%
|Crude Oils & Fats
|13.2%
|Crude Fibre
|4.3%
|Crude Ash
|3.2%
|Moisture
|18%
