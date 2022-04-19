Northumberland Cheese Company Nettle Cheese 150G

Unusual cheese, very tasty, I wish it was always a
Unusual cheese, very tasty, I wish it was always available !
Very Tasty
Smooth and creamy with subtle nettle tones lovely
A very nice tasty and creamy cheese
A very nice and tasty cheese, I was pleased to see one I hadn't tried before and I wasn't disappointed with my purchase. The taste is along the lines of a Cheshire/Wensleydale cheese rather than a cheddar type but has a creamier taste to it and not as crumbly and certainly not as acidic or sharp as some of the white cheeses from that region can be. I was really impressed with it and would certainly buy again.