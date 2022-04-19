We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Northumberland Cheese Company Nettle Cheese 150G

5(3)Write a review
Northumberland Cheese Company Nettle Cheese 150G
£ 2.75
£18.34/kg
Product Description

  • Full Fat Hard Cows' Cheese with Nettle.
  • Handmade in Britain
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Pasteurised Cows' Milk, Nettle Herb Mix (Nettles, Chive, Parsley, Onion, Garlic)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Refrigerated below 5°C

Name and address

  • Northumberland Cheese Company,
  • The Cheese Farm,
  • Blagdons Estate,
  • Green Lane,
  • Seaton Burn,
  • Northumberland,

Return to

  • Northumberland Cheese Company,
  • The Cheese Farm,
  • Blagdons Estate,
  • Green Lane,
  • Seaton Burn,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE13 6BZ.
  • For info visit: www.northumberlandcheese.co.uk

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy1530kJ / 368kcal
Fat31.1g
(of which saturates21.7g)
Carbohydrate2.5g
(of which sugars<0.1g)
Protein19.4g
Salt2.4g
3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Unusual cheese, very tasty, I wish it was always a

5 stars

Unusual cheese, very tasty, I wish it was always available !

Very Tasty

5 stars

Smooth and creamy with subtle nettle tones lovely

A very nice tasty and creamy cheese

5 stars

A very nice and tasty cheese, I was pleased to see one I hadn't tried before and I wasn't disappointed with my purchase. The taste is along the lines of a Cheshire/Wensleydale cheese rather than a cheddar type but has a creamier taste to it and not as crumbly and certainly not as acidic or sharp as some of the white cheeses from that region can be. I was really impressed with it and would certainly buy again.

