Tesco Anchovy, Olive & Red Pepper Skewers 90G

£ 3.50
£3.89/100g

New

One skewer

Energy
102kJ
25kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
1.9g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.53g

high

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 785kJ / 189kcal

Product Description

  • Anchovy fillets wrapped around green olives stuffed with red pepper.
  • Anchovy wrapped green olives, stuffed with red pepper
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Marinated Anchovies (58%) [Anchovy (Fish), Water, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Green Olives, Red Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

approx. 7 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..Warning: This product contains sharp wooden/metal skewers..

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Net Contents

90g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne skewer (13g)
Energy785kJ / 189kcal102kJ / 25kcal
Fat14.5g1.9g
Saturates2.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate1.7g0.2g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre1.2g0.2g
Protein12.4g1.6g
Salt4.10g0.53g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

