We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Carte D'or Madagascan Vanilla & Brownies 900Ml

4.5(36)Write a review
image 1 of Carte D'or Madagascan Vanilla & Brownies 900Ml
£ 3.75
£0.42/100ml

Product Description

  • Vanilla ice cream with chocolate brownie pieces (8%)
  • Carte D'Or Madagascan Vanilla & Brownies Ice Cream Dessert – an indulgent flavour to make your mealtimes special. Elevate your desserts with a sumptuous combination of smooth and indulgent vanilla ice cream, swirled with rich chocolate brownie pieces. Handpicked and sustainably sourced Madagascan vanilla beans, along with sustainably sourced cocoa from Africa, give our ice cream its rich and authentic taste. As well as delivering a truly delicious dessert experience, we want our impact on people and the planet to be a positive one. That’s why we use Rainforest Alliance certified cocoa and vanilla, supporting local farming communities to adopt sustainable agricultural practices. What’s M’Or, our ice cream is now available in a responsibly sourced paper tub that is recyclable and contains 93% less plastic*. Carte D'Or has been the expert in creating delicious desserts since our culinary beginnings in Paris. Today, we combine the finest ingredients with over 40 years of knowledge and skill to craft a truly indulgent dessert experience. Why not add a scoop of Carte D'Or Madagascan Vanilla & Brownies ice cream on the side of warm cookies or serve scooped on top of a chocolate brownie to elevate your dessert to new extremes? This frozen dessert provides the perfect flourish to top off a special mealtime with family and friends or simply makes for an indulgent weekday after dinner treat. If you like this Carte D'Or Ice Cream Dessert, why not try other popular flavours, including Indulgent Chocolate, Rich Salted Caramel, or Delightful Strawberry? *Compared to previous Carte D'Or packaging
  • Carte D'Or Madagascan Vanilla & Brownies Ice Cream Dessert – our classic vanilla ice cream swirled with rich chocolate brownie pieces for an added touch of chocolate indulgence
  • Our Carte D’Or ice creams are now available in a responsibly sourced, recyclable paper tub made with 93% less plastic*
  • Handpicked and sustainably sourced bourbon vanilla beans from the Sava region of Madagascar give our vanilla ice cream its rich, classic flavour
  • The cocoa and vanilla in our ice cream are Rainforest Alliance Certified – we support local cocoa and vanilla farmers in Africa and Madagascar
  • Carte D'Or frozen dessert adds an extra indulgent touch to a mealtime with family and friends – enjoy a scoop on its own or serve it alongside a warm chocolate brownie
  • Irresistibly delicious ice cream made with high-quality, sustainably sourced vanilla and cocoa – you get M’Or with Carte D’Or
  • Pack size: 900ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, glucose-fructose syrup, glucose syrup, coconut fat, cocoa powder (1.5%)¹, WHEAT starch, humectant (glycerol), skimmed MILK powder or concentrate, cream powder (MILK), sunflower oil, glucose syrup, emulsifier (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids), exhausted vanilla bean pieces¹, stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, tara gum), natural vanilla flavouring¹, colour (carotenes), salt. May contain: nuts and soy. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Carte D'Or,
  • FREEPOST ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

900 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)897 kJ475 kJ475 kJ6%
Energy (kcal)215 kcal114 kcal114 kcal0%
Fat (g)8.4 g4.5 g4.5 g6%
of which saturates (g)7 g3.7 g3.7 g19%
Carbohydrate (g)31 g17 g17 g7%
of which sugars (g)24 g13 g13 g14%
Protein (g)2.5 g1.3 g1.3 g3%
Salt (g)0.12 g0.06 g0.06 g1%
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 9 portions)----
View all Family Ice Cream Tubs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

36 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

A bit chewy. Brownie bits rather small and stuck i

3 stars

A bit chewy. Brownie bits rather small and stuck in my teeth.

Delicious ice cream. Served it with Strawberries &

5 stars

Delicious ice cream. Served it with Strawberries & Raspberrues

Nice but not wow

3 stars

Review from CARTE D'OR

This ice cream didn't really live up to my expectations. While it did taste very creamy and there were plenty of brownie pieces in the tub I found the flavour a tad bland overall. No real vanilla flavour from what I would have expected form Carte D'or, tasted like more generic, and cheaper brands.

It tasted so good!

5 stars

Review from CARTE D'OR

The vanilla flavouring in this Carte D'Or Madagascan Vanilla & Brownies ice cream was perfect and the brownie chunks were just the right size and tasted so good. I served this in waffle cones and the whole family enjoyed it.

Delicious! Best Ice cream ever!

5 stars

Review from CARTE D'OR

I tried the vanilla and brownies ice cream and it is delicious, it's so creamy and with the brownies it just adds the extra chocolate flavour which makes it lovely. The whole family loved it and I will definitely buy this again!!

Creamy and tasty

4 stars

Review from CARTE D'OR

So I already love this brand and was expecting good things. And I was not disappointed! It was great tasting, smooth and creamy. And the Brownies were yummy! Definitely worth buying for everyone in the family!

I usually love Carte D'Or

3 stars

Review from CARTE D'OR

I must admit I prefer the original plain vanilla Carte d'Or to this one with the Brownies in. I'm not sure if the brownies was alittle rich and made the ice cream flavour a little tasteless. I would buy Carte D'Or again but maybe not this one with brownie in

Tasty

5 stars

Review from CARTE D'OR

I bought this new taste of ice cream last week for my family and honestly this is the best what I ever try. My children ate the whole big package in a day and I purchased one more this week. It's so tasty this vanilla is my favourite. I recommend this to everyone who is looking for something good

Tasty

5 stars

Review from CARTE D'OR

I bought this new taste of ice cream last week for my family and honestly this is the best what I ever try. My children ate the whole big package in a day and I purchased one more this week. It's so tasty this vanilla is my favourite. I recommend this to everyone who is looking for something good

thick and creamy

5 stars

Review from CARTE D'OR

this is the best ice cream i've had in a long time, tastes absolutely divine. thick and creamy madagascan vanilla ice cream swirled with chunks of chocolate brownies. made with rainforest alliance certified vanilla and cocoa. the tub itself is eye catching and made with 93% less plastic with is good for the environment

1-10 of 36 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here