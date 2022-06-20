Carte D'or Madagascan Vanilla & Brownies 900Ml

A bit chewy. Brownie bits rather small and stuck i
A bit chewy. Brownie bits rather small and stuck in my teeth.
Delicious ice cream. Served it with Strawberries & Raspberrues
Nice but not wow
This ice cream didn't really live up to my expectations. While it did taste very creamy and there were plenty of brownie pieces in the tub I found the flavour a tad bland overall. No real vanilla flavour from what I would have expected form Carte D'or, tasted like more generic, and cheaper brands.
It tasted so good!
The vanilla flavouring in this Carte D'Or Madagascan Vanilla & Brownies ice cream was perfect and the brownie chunks were just the right size and tasted so good. I served this in waffle cones and the whole family enjoyed it.
Delicious! Best Ice cream ever!
I tried the vanilla and brownies ice cream and it is delicious, it's so creamy and with the brownies it just adds the extra chocolate flavour which makes it lovely. The whole family loved it and I will definitely buy this again!!
Creamy and tasty
So I already love this brand and was expecting good things. And I was not disappointed! It was great tasting, smooth and creamy. And the Brownies were yummy! Definitely worth buying for everyone in the family!
I usually love Carte D'Or
I must admit I prefer the original plain vanilla Carte d'Or to this one with the Brownies in. I'm not sure if the brownies was alittle rich and made the ice cream flavour a little tasteless. I would buy Carte D'Or again but maybe not this one with brownie in
Tasty
I bought this new taste of ice cream last week for my family and honestly this is the best what I ever try. My children ate the whole big package in a day and I purchased one more this week. It's so tasty this vanilla is my favourite. I recommend this to everyone who is looking for something good
Tasty
thick and creamy
this is the best ice cream i've had in a long time, tastes absolutely divine. thick and creamy madagascan vanilla ice cream swirled with chunks of chocolate brownies. made with rainforest alliance certified vanilla and cocoa. the tub itself is eye catching and made with 93% less plastic with is good for the environment