Tesco Fajita Style Stir Fry Strips 350G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 639kJ / 152kcal
Product Description
- Beef strips in fajita style seasoning and olive oil (2%).
- Thinly sliced prime cuts with cumin, paprika and chilli.
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (93%), Olive Oil (2%), Sugar, Dried Red and Green Peppers, Salt, Chilli Flakes, Maize Starch, Dried Garlic, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Smoked Paprika Powder, Cumin, Green Jalapeño Chilli, Coriander, Onion Powder, Parsley, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate), Citric Acid, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Flavouring.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Place a wok or frying pan on a high heat. Place one strip into pan and if it sizzles the pan is ready. Fry strips for 2-4 minutes, turning frequently.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 140g
|Energy
|639kJ / 152kcal
|894kJ / 213kcal
|Fat
|4.8g
|6.7g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.5g
|2.1g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.1g
|Protein
|25.3g
|35.4g
|Salt
|0.80g
|1.12g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 280g.
|-
|-
