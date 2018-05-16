We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Fajita Style Stir Fry Strips 350G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Fajita Style Stir Fry Strips 350G
£4.25
£12.15/kg

Per 140g**

Energy
894kJ
213kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
6.7g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.9g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.12g

medium

19%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 639kJ / 152kcal

Product Description

  • Beef strips in fajita style seasoning and olive oil (2%).
  • Thinly sliced prime cuts with cumin, paprika and chilli.
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (93%), Olive Oil (2%), Sugar, Dried Red and Green Peppers, Salt, Chilli Flakes, Maize Starch, Dried Garlic, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Smoked Paprika Powder, Cumin, Green Jalapeño Chilli, Coriander, Onion Powder, Parsley, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate), Citric Acid, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Flavouring.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Place a wok or frying pan on a high heat. Place one strip into pan and if it sizzles the pan is ready. Fry strips for 2-4 minutes, turning frequently.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 140g
Energy639kJ / 152kcal894kJ / 213kcal
Fat4.8g6.7g
Saturates1.6g2.2g
Carbohydrate1.5g2.1g
Sugars1.4g1.9g
Fibre0.8g1.1g
Protein25.3g35.4g
Salt0.80g1.12g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 280g.--
View all Fresh Beef

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here