Nature Valley Fullmix Blueberry Nuts & Seeds Peanut Butter 40G
1 x Bar (40g)
- Energy
- 767kJ
-
- 184kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1918 kJ/ 460 kcal
Product Description
- Chewy bar made with fruits, peanuts, oats, seeds and peanut butter.
- The Nature Valley™ Promise: We promise great taste, quality and convenience. Nature Valley™
- Made with blueberries, sunflower seeds, pumkpin seeds, peanuts, whole grain oats and peanut butter
- 100% whole grain oats
- High in Fibre, Source of Protein
- No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 40G
Information
Ingredients
Peanut Butter (19.6%), Whole Grain Rolled Oats (11.7%), Raisins (10.9%), Chicory Root Extract, Roasted Peanuts (8.1%), Honey, Blueberry Pieces (5.5%), Sugar, Sunflower Seeds (4.4%), Pumpkin Seeds (4.3%), Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Partially Defatted Peanut Flour, Wheat Flour, Calcium Caseinate (from Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Rice Flour, Whey Protein Isolate (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Cottonseed), Salt, Dextrose, Natural Flavouring, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Sunflower Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- May contain Soy, Sesame Seeds and Tree Nuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best before date: see under flap.Store in a cool, dry place.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Pack. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Made for:
- General Mills International Sàrl,
- Switzerland.
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
Return to
- www.naturevalley.com
- Careline: 0800 028 7561 (UK); 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1 x Bar (40g)
|%* (40g)
|Energy
|1918 kJ/ 460 kcal
|767 kJ/ 184 kcal
|9%
|Fat
|23.6 g
|9.4 g
|13%
|of which saturates
|5.0 g
|2.0 g
|10%
|Carbohydrate
|42.1 g
|16.8 g
|6%
|of which sugars
|23.3 g
|9.3 g
|10%
|Fibre
|11.6 g
|4.6 g
|-
|Protein
|14.0 g
|5.6 g
|11%
|Salt
|0.21 g
|0.08 g
|1%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
