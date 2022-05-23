We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Asian Style Nuts & Grains Salad 200G

Tesco Finest Asian Style Nuts & Grains Salad 200G
£ 2.25
£1.13/100g
1/2 of a pack

Energy
694kJ
165kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
5.3g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.3g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.51g

medium

9%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Cooked bulgur wheat, giant couscous, broccoli and coriander salad with a sweet chilli and soy dressing, topped with peanuts and cashew nuts.
  • Bulgur wheat, couscous & quinoa with carrot & broccoli in a sweet chilli & soy dressing. Finished with cashews & roasted peanuts.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Bulgur Wheat (22%) [Bulgur Wheat, Water], Cooked Giant Couscous [Water, Wheat Flour], Sweet Chilli and Soy Dressing (15%) [Sugar, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Lime Juice, Rice Vinegar, Concentrated Apple Juice, Red Chilli Purée, Salt, Cornflour, Soya Bean, Garlic Purée, Wheat, Tomato Paste, Sea Salt, Red Chilli, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Cooked Quinoa [Water, Quinoa], Broccoli, Carrot, Peanut (5%), Cashew Nut, Coriander.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain other nuts.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

15 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Crunchy, healthy and very tasty

5 stars

It was very good. Nice and crunchy and the sauce was perfect. I halved the amount and used both in a small cold salad for lunch with some vegetables.

Really nice 👌

5 stars

Really nice 👌

I really enjoyed this especially the coriander it

5 stars

I really enjoyed this especially the coriander it sets the taste just right

Great New Salad

5 stars

Really nice salad & the dressing has great flavour.

yummy

5 stars

really tasty, something a little different. Would definitely recommend.

Will keep buying!

5 stars

Really tasty and good as a snack lunch to take into work. Good balance between ingredients and dressing was really taaty

Delicious Salad!

5 stars

This is a quality product, full of tasty crunchy nutritious nuts and grains. There is a separate sauce with it, that you mix in when you are ready to eat the salad which has a lovely flavour too, slightly piquant and not too hot, just perfect for me. I usually eat it on its own! But this salad would definitely go well with other salad/accompaniments - I am not a vegetarian or vegan so I would also enjoy it with chicken too

Tasty

5 stars

Very nice side dish to have with salads

This is delicious but 9 out of 10 times when I ord

5 stars

This is delicious but 9 out of 10 times when I order it with my weekly delivery it is not available. Such a shame

Yummy and different

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. Great flavours. The nuts and sauce added even more flavour. Only disappointment was I bought it for a buffet lunch and it is a really small quantity. Will buy again but wish it was a bigger size.

