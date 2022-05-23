Tesco Finest Asian Style Nuts & Grains Salad 200G

Crunchy, healthy and very tasty
It was very good. Nice and crunchy and the sauce was perfect. I halved the amount and used both in a small cold salad for lunch with some vegetables.
Really nice 👌
I really enjoyed this especially the coriander it sets the taste just right
Great New Salad
Really nice salad & the dressing has great flavour.
yummy
really tasty, something a little different. Would definitely recommend.
Will keep buying!
Really tasty and good as a snack lunch to take into work. Good balance between ingredients and dressing was really taaty
Delicious Salad!
This is a quality product, full of tasty crunchy nutritious nuts and grains. There is a separate sauce with it, that you mix in when you are ready to eat the salad which has a lovely flavour too, slightly piquant and not too hot, just perfect for me. I usually eat it on its own! But this salad would definitely go well with other salad/accompaniments - I am not a vegetarian or vegan so I would also enjoy it with chicken too
Tasty
Very nice side dish to have with salads
This is delicious but 9 out of 10 times when I order it with my weekly delivery it is not available. Such a shame
Yummy and different
Absolutely delicious. Great flavours. The nuts and sauce added even more flavour. Only disappointment was I bought it for a buffet lunch and it is a really small quantity. Will buy again but wish it was a bigger size.