Tesco Maple Bbq Pork Loin Steaks With Smoky Glaze 430G

Tesco Maple Bbq Pork Loin Steaks With Smoky Glaze 430G

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1311kJ
311kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
8.6g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.0g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.7g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Salt
1.05g

medium

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 716kJ / 170kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless pork loin steaks with added water, maple flavoured barbecue coating, corn on the cob and a sachet of sticky glaze.
  • READY TO COOK Sweet and smoky pork loin steaks with a rich sticky glaze and corn
  • Pack size: 430G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (53%), Corn On The Cob, Sticky Jam Glaze [Water, Brown Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Dried Onion, Balsamic Vinegar, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Tomato Purée, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Antioxidant (Citric Acid), Clove Powder, Pimento Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Garlic Purée], Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Caramelised Sugar Powder, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Smoked Salt, Tapioca Starch, Smoked Paprika, Spirit Vinegar, Ginger Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Black Pepper, Flavourings, Maple Extract, Paprika Extract, Nutmeg, Turmeric Extract.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once opened, use within 1 day. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 23-25 mins Remove sleeve and film lid and set sauce sachet to one side. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes. Add sauce over the top evenly and return to the oven for 5 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using British or EU pork. See front of pack for specific origin.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

430g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (183g**)
Energy716kJ / 170kcal1311kJ / 311kcal
Fat4.7g8.6g
Saturates1.7g3.0g
Carbohydrate12.2g22.3g
Sugars9.1g16.7g
Fibre1.4g2.6g
Protein19.0g34.8g
Salt0.58g1.05g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 430g typically weighs 366g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Midweek Treat

5 stars

Hi There - it was very nice - I had with new potatoes and salad ideal for a midweek treat 👍😊Thanks

Tasty, easy to cook meal for two

5 stars

This is really tasty meal for two, nice & easy cook it with crispy potatoes its a shame its not available at the last two shops I have done. Bring it back & keep it if you can Tesco.

Delicious & Tasty

5 stars

Very tasty, quick easy meal. Absolutely delicious

