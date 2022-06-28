Tesco Maple Bbq Pork Loin Steaks With Smoky Glaze 430G

Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (53%), Corn On The Cob, Sticky Jam Glaze [Water, Brown Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Dried Onion, Balsamic Vinegar, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Tomato Purée, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Antioxidant (Citric Acid), Clove Powder, Pimento Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Garlic Purée], Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Caramelised Sugar Powder, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Smoked Salt, Tapioca Starch, Smoked Paprika, Spirit Vinegar, Ginger Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Black Pepper, Flavourings, Maple Extract, Paprika Extract, Nutmeg, Turmeric Extract.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Once opened, use within 1 day.
Keep refrigerated.