- Alice Scott Soy Candle 195g
- Mother Like No Other
- Comforting, uplifting, restorative.
- Delicate Mimosa is perfectly balanced with Orange Flower and Amber, to lift the spirits and fill your home with a feeling of warmth and positive energy.
- Alice Scott is a leading British brand creating contemporary stationery, lifestyle accessories and health & beauty collections. All our formulations are vegan friendly and use natural or sustainable fabrics & fibres, with fully recyclable packaging across all products.
- Produced under licence by H&A
- ©HFD Rights Ltd.
- Mimosa / orange flower / amber
- Vegan Friendly
- Pack size: 195G
Made in China
- Directions: Carefully light the wick using matches or a candle lighter and burn for a maximum of two hours at a time. Ensure an even burn pool has formed before extinguishing the candle. Always read the label before use.
- Please retain for future reference
- www.handa-uk.com
- www.alicescott.co.uk
195g
