Wicked Kitchen 4 Garlic And Herb Kebabs 280G

No. Just .. no. Don't do it to yourself
They look good, they smell amazing, they taste absolutely horrible.. I LOVE garlic, and there's too much in these. The texture is truly bizarre, the outside is crispy the inside is weird soft mush, like fish paste. The herbs in the sauce are still stuck in my teeth. The sauce is somehow bitter-sour and the whole thing together (as excessive allium always does) tasted like the smell of mould. Really dropped the ball on this one Wicked Kitchen, I'm really very sorry to say!
0/5
daymmmmm these were so not very nice at all...
Weird flavour, tough texture
Really unusual product! cooked according to the instructions, and they were really tough and rubbery. Not sure if this is the intended texture but I didn't exactly dislike it. The flavour, however, was really weird. Not very garlicky; very bland and artificial tasting (almost tasted like grass?). The sauce was pretty nice but really runny when heated up so it dripped right off the kebabs, and without the sauce they barely taste of anything.
Never again!
Really did not like this at all. The texture was most unpleasant to eat. Will not buy again.