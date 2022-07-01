We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen 4 Garlic And Herb Kebabs 280G

Write a review
Wicked Kitchen 4 Garlic And Herb Kebabs 280G
£ 3.50
£12.50/kg

2 kebabs

Energy
968kJ
230kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
6.9g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.6g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.51g

medium

25%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 762kJ / 181kcal

Product Description

  • Wheat and pea protein formed onto skewers with a garlic and herb sauce sachet.
  • GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi we're Derek & Chad. We're Chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legends. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
  • Wheat and pea protein Sizzlin' wheat and pea protein in a garlic marinade with parsley, rosemary and lemon. Get ya grill on
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Wheat Protein (30%), Water, Garlic & Herb Sauce [Rapeseed Oil, Water, Parsley, Garlic Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Chive, Cornflour, Salt, Lemon Zest, Onion Powder, Garlic, Rosemary], Pea Protein (8%), Reconstituted Pea Protein (5%), Rice Flour, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Pea Fibre, Dextrose, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Flavouring, Maize Starch, Salt, Dried Garlic, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Bamboo Fibre, Yeast Extract, Parsley, Thyme, Dried Lemon Peel, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, Turmeric, Lemon Oil, Paprika Extract, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 21-23 mins Remove sauce sachet from the pack. Place on a non-stick baking tray in a pre-heated oven for 19-21 mins, turning halfway during cooking. Add sauce on top of the kebabs place back in the oven for a further 2 mins.

Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: This product contains sharp wooden/metal skewers..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

280g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 kebabs (127g**)
Energy762kJ / 181kcal968kJ / 230kcal
Fat5.4g6.9g
Saturates0.6g0.8g
Carbohydrate16.3g20.7g
Sugars2.8g3.6g
Fibre2.7g3.4g
Protein15.5g19.7g
Salt1.19g1.51g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 280g typically weighs 255g.--

Safety information

Warning: This product contains sharp wooden/metal skewers..

4 Reviews

Average of 1.2 stars

No. Just .. no. Don't do it to yourself

1 stars

They look good, they smell amazing, they taste absolutely horrible.. I LOVE garlic, and there's too much in these. The texture is truly bizarre, the outside is crispy the inside is weird soft mush, like fish paste. The herbs in the sauce are still stuck in my teeth. The sauce is somehow bitter-sour and the whole thing together (as excessive allium always does) tasted like the smell of mould. Really dropped the ball on this one Wicked Kitchen, I'm really very sorry to say!

0/5

1 stars

daymmmmm these were so not very nice at all...

Weird flavour, tough texture

2 stars

Really unusual product! cooked according to the instructions, and they were really tough and rubbery. Not sure if this is the intended texture but I didn't exactly dislike it. The flavour, however, was really weird. Not very garlicky; very bland and artificial tasting (almost tasted like grass?). The sauce was pretty nice but really runny when heated up so it dripped right off the kebabs, and without the sauce they barely taste of anything.

Never again!

1 stars

Really did not like this at all. The texture was most unpleasant to eat. Will not buy again.

