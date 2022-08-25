Nestle Cheerio's Vanilla O's Low Sugar 360G

Taste good and all the family enjoyed them. Much m
Taste good and all the family enjoyed them. Much more expensive than ordinary cheerios so unlikely to buy them again, pity as the lower sugar content was appealing to us.
Zero flavor, disappointing
As a big cereal fan I naturally wanted to try these. Cereal had no flavor let alone a vanilla taste. Original Cheerios have way more flavor. I know theses have low sugar but come on. Really disappointed with these
Tasteless cereal
I love Cheerios the original and the honey ones so was excited to try these new "vanilla ones" disappointed isn't the word! they are awful! No taste to them what so ever cardboard has more taste! what a waste of money will not be purchasing this item again
Less sugar = less flavour
I sincerely applaud your efforts to produce a 'healthier' breakfast cereal, but the reduction in the sugar content has rnedered this product virtually tasteless. Will switch back to the honey ones from now on.
John
Cheerios best cereals great taste and will definitely be buying in the future thanks
So delicious and crunchy cereal
Tastes so good and filling and keeps me full. Keeps you full of energy on the go.
YumYum
I eat them every morning for breakfast with fruit, just absolutely adore them. I sometimes have a bowl for teatime as well
Preference for the original
I bought this for grandchildren and they said they prefered the original flavour too early in the morning for flavours
Cheerio cheerio
Wherefor art thou it's no good hiding at the bottom of the box, I know you're there!
Quick satisfying breakfast
I brought these last week, love the taste and it is extremely light and doesn't bloat me out!!