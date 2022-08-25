We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nestle Cheerio's Vanilla O's Low Sugar 360G

4(120)Write a review
Nestle Cheerio's Vanilla O's Low Sugar 360G
£2.75
£0.76/100g

Per 30g serving

Energy
465kJ
111kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
1.7g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.24g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1550kJ

Product Description

  • Fortified Mixed Whole Grain Vanilla Flavoured Cereal Os
  • Authentic Reviews
  • Your opinion matters.
  • Leave us a review @nescr.uk/reviews
  • CPW - Cereal Partners Worldwide Nestlé and General Mills
  • Past My Date?
  • Look, Smell, Taste
  • Don't Waste
  • Learn more at www.nestle-cereals.com/uk/en/foodwaste
  • It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • Little Os, Happy Days
  • Discover the little wonders that your breakfast hoops contain!
  • Crunchy little O's made with 5 whole grains, tasty vanilla flavour and less than 5% sugar with no artificial colours or flavours...
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Low Sugar
  • High in fibre
  • Whole grain no.1 ingredient
  • This product is 86% whole grain
  • A Source of Protein
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 360G
Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Oat Flour (31.5%), Whole Grain Wheat (31.5%), Whole Grain Barley Flour (19.0%), Fructo-Oligosaccharides, Wheat Starch, Sugar, Whole Grain Maize Flour (2.2%), Whole Grain Rice Flour (2.2%), Sunflower Oil, Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Flavourings, Antioxidant: Tocopherols, Iron, Vitamin C, B3, B5, B9, B6, B2, D

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a Cool, Dry Place

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items...
  • 125ml of Milk
  • A Glass of Water
  • Fresh Fruit 1 of Your 5-a-Day
  • What's the suggested Portion Size?
  • Kids 25-30g
  • Adults 30-45g

Number of uses

12 Servings in This Pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Return to

  • Tell Us What You Think:
  • 00800 0789 0789 open 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday
  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.
  • www.nestle-cereals.com/uk

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g servingReference Intake*%RI*
Energy1550kJ465kJ8400kJ6%
-369kcal111kcal2000kcal
Fat5.6g1.7g70g2%
of which saturates1.0g0.3g20g2%
Carbohydrate60.9g18.3g
of which sugars4.5g1.4g90g2%
Fibre17.9g5.4g
Protein9.7g2.9g
Salt0.79g0.24g6g4%
Vitamins & Minerals:%RI*%RI*
Vitamin D2.5µg 50%0.75µg 15%
Vitamin C40mg 50%12mg 15%
Riboflavin (B2)1.1mg 79%0.33mg 24%
Niacin (B3)13mg 81%3.9mg 24%
Vitamin B61.1mg 79%0.33mg 24%
Folic Acid (B9)180µg 90%54.0µg 27%
Pantothenic Acid (B5)3.9mg 65%1.2mg 20%
Calcium557mg 70%167mg 21%
Iron12mg 82%3.5mg 25%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
120 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Taste good and all the family enjoyed them. Much m

4 stars

Taste good and all the family enjoyed them. Much more expensive than ordinary cheerios so unlikely to buy them again, pity as the lower sugar content was appealing to us.

Zero flavor, disappointing

1 stars

Review from CHEERIOS

As a big cereal fan I naturally wanted to try these. Cereal had no flavor let alone a vanilla taste. Original Cheerios have way more flavor. I know theses have low sugar but come on. Really disappointed with these

Tasteless cereal

1 stars

Review from CHEERIOS

I love Cheerios the original and the honey ones so was excited to try these new "vanilla ones" disappointed isn't the word! they are awful! No taste to them what so ever cardboard has more taste! what a waste of money will not be purchasing this item again

Less sugar = less flavour

1 stars

Review from CHEERIOS

I sincerely applaud your efforts to produce a 'healthier' breakfast cereal, but the reduction in the sugar content has rnedered this product virtually tasteless. Will switch back to the honey ones from now on.

John

5 stars

Review from CHEERIOS

Cheerios best cereals great taste and will definitely be buying in the future thanks

So delicious and crunchy cereal

5 stars

Review from CHEERIOS

Tastes so good and filling and keeps me full. Keeps you full of energy on the go.

YumYum

5 stars

Review from CHEERIOS

I eat them every morning for breakfast with fruit, just absolutely adore them. I sometimes have a bowl for teatime as well

Preference for the original

3 stars

Review from CHEERIOS

I bought this for grandchildren and they said they prefered the original flavour too early in the morning for flavours

Cheerio cheerio

5 stars

Review from CHEERIOS

Wherefor art thou it's no good hiding at the bottom of the box, I know you're there!

Quick satisfying breakfast

5 stars

Review from CHEERIOS

I brought these last week, love the taste and it is extremely light and doesn't bloat me out!!

1-10 of 120 reviews

