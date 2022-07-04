We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Nuttier Cranberry & Almond Milk Chocolate Bar 3X40g

4.7(34)
Cadbury Nuttier Cranberry & Almond Milk Chocolate Bar 3X40g
£ 2.50
£2.09/100g

Each 40 g contains

Energy
837kJ
201kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
12g

-

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.9g

-

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
11g

-

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

-

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2091 kJ

Product Description

  • Almond (31 %), peanut (9.5 %) and cranberry (3 %) bar partly dipped in milk chocolate (20 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Cocoa Life helps farmers get the most from their cocoa trees through environmentally friendly farming
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Have You Tried These Flavours?
  • Peanut & Almond in Milk Chocolate
  • Coconut & Almond in Milk Chocolate
  • 3 x Bars
  • Recycle
  • In Milk Chocolate
  • 43% Fruit & Nuts
  • High Fibre
  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120G
  • High Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Roasted Almonds, Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476), Flavouring), Roasted Peanuts, Glucose Syrup, Chicory Root Fibre, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Dried Cranberries, Invert Sugar Syrup, Wheat Proteins, Honey, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E471, E476), Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Anti-Caking Agent (E170), Flavourings, Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agent (E503), Skimmed Milk Powder

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg and other Nuts.

Storage

Best Before: See BaseStore in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

1x bar = 1 Portion. 1 portion = 1 bar. 3 portions per pack

Warnings

  • CHOKING WARNING: NOT FOR CHILDREN UNDER 4.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

3 x 40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (40 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2091 kJ837 kJ8400 kJ /
-502 kcal201 kcal2000 kcal
Fat31 g12 g70 g
of which Saturates7.3 g2.9 g20 g
Carbohydrate37 g15 g260 g
of which Sugars27 g11 g90 g
Fibre10 g4.1 g-
Protein14 g5.5 g50 g
Salt0.64 g0.26 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Safety information

CHOKING WARNING: NOT FOR CHILDREN UNDER 4.

Delicious.

5 stars

Really nice mid-afternoon snack. Healthy eith nuts; bit naughty with chocolate!

Great tasting nutty bar

4 stars

Bought as part of a promotion, loved the sharp taste of the cranberries. Would buy again.

Gorgeous!

5 stars

I really enjoyed these. This is a really nice flavour. I took them into work with me for a snack when i am too busy to eat and they are perfect for this. They gave me the boost i needed to keep me going, and they taste so good.

Niiiice

5 stars

These are really nice, nutty with a good amount of chocolate and token fruit. Will definitly get again when they are on offer.

Really nutty!

5 stars

Lovely crunchy bar full of nuts and cranberries, makes an excellent filling pick me up.

Gorgeous!

5 stars

Bought on promotion and might be the best in range! Full of nuts and fruit, really filling and chocolate dipped - what more could i ask for! Will definitely buy again

Gorgeous!

5 stars

Bought on promotion and might be the best in range! Full of nuts and fruit, really filling and chocolate dipped - what more could i ask for! Will definitely buy again

All the Cadbury taste

5 stars

A tasty Treat for your lunchbox. maybe not everyday but once or twice a week for an indulgent snack

I loved the taste

5 stars

Very good taste, we all liked at home, is very good to have to a afternoon snack.

So nice

5 stars

I bought this as part of a promotion. I will definetley buy these again they are so nice. Crunchy and tasty and something interesting and different for a treat

