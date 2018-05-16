We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Nacho Cheese Pasta 465G

Tesco Nacho Cheese Pasta 465G

¼ of a pack (116g)

Energy
898kJ
215kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
11.2g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.73g

medium

12%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 774kJ / 185kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked pasta in a mayonnaise dressing with mature red Cheddar cheese and Jalapeño chilli.
  • Tex Mex Inspired
  • Pack size: 465G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta (48%) [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Water, Mature Red Cheddar Cheese (10%) [Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto Norbixin)], Rapeseed Oil, Lime Juice, Jalapeño Chilli (2.5%), Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Salt, Sugar, Sweet Smoked Paprika, Rice Starch, Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Citrus Fibre, Cayenne Pepper, Potato Starch, Dried Egg White, Turmeric, Chive, Potato Fibre, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

465g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pack (116g)
Energy774kJ / 185kcal898kJ / 215kcal
Fat9.7g11.2g
Saturates2.3g2.6g
Carbohydrate18.5g21.4g
Sugars1.2g1.4g
Fibre1.0g1.1g
Protein5.5g6.4g
Salt0.63g0.73g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Salad Pots & Pasta Salad

