Lego Minecraft The Mushroom House 21179

This toy for kids 8+ years old features a red toadstool toy house with lift off-roof and walls to use the crafting table and furniture inside

Outside the mushroom house, there is a mooshroom to milk, a chest to discover and a skeleton spider jockey to battle

The set includes iconic Minecraft figures, the characters of Alex, Mooshroom and a Spider Jockey

This LEGO Minecraft versatile set has a lot to offer, like the tree and chest area that can be reconfigured to make different layouts

Give players a new way to enjoy their favourite game with LEGO Minecraft sets bringing characters, scenes and features to life brick by brick Take Minecraft players into another dimension with the hands-on LEGO Minecraft The Mushroom House (21179) set with endless creative play possibilities inside and outside the fun-packed toy house. Kids can get creative at the giant mushroom house. Its walls and roof lift-off for easy access to the crafting table and furniture. Outside, Minecraft hero Alex uses a bowl to collect soup from the mooshroom cow. But plans change when a skeleton spider jockey rampages through the scene. This toy for kids 8+ years old has a lot to offer!

LEGO Minecraft sets give players a new way to enjoy their favourite game, with characters, scenes, and features brought to life with an imaginative mix of LEGO bricks and pieces. Minecraft building toys with authentic details, along with cool features and fun accessories from the best-selling game are a perfect birthday present idea or Minecraft gift for kids and all game fans no matter their age!

Measures over 4 in. (10 cm) high, 5 in. (13 cm) wide and 5.5 in. (15 cm) deep.

Contains 272 pieces.